Imagine a quiet, peaceful piece of land in the piney woods of East Texas, where the air is fresh, the soil is rich, and the promise of a new beginning hangs in the breeze. This isn’t just a dream—it’s the vision for Revelation Ranch, a sustainable living community designed to offer hope, healing, and second chances to individuals and families who’ve hit rock bottom. We’re raising funds to turn this vision into a reality, and we need your help to plant the seeds for change.
This rural haven will be more than just a shelter. It’s a working community where residents learn sustainable farming, renewable energy skills, and practical trades. They’ll plant gardens, tend livestock, and build a life rooted in dignity and self-reliance. Every meal shared, every skill mastered, every sunrise over the fields will be a step toward a fresh start.
To begin work on Revelation Ranch, we’re raising funds to:
Develop 20 acres of rural land to establish the community.
Build simple, eco-friendly housing for up to 40 residents to start.
Set up solar panels, rainwater systems, and farming infrastructure.
Provide tools, seeds, and training programs for sustainable living and trades.
Hire compassionate staff to guide residents through rehab and recovery.
Every dollar you give brings us closer to opening our gates to those in need. Whether it’s $10 to buy a packet of seeds or $500 to fund a solar panel, your support will grow something lasting.
Picture this: A year from now, Sarah harvests her first crop of tomatoes, smiling as her kids run through the fields. James teaches a woodworking class in the community barn, his hands steady and his heart full. Families gather around a table, sharing food they’ve grown together, their laughter echoing through the pines. In the evening, folks gather around a campfire to sing songs of praise and share in devotional time. This isn’t just a place—it’s a movement of second chances, sustained by faith, hard work, and people like you.
We can’t do this alone. Your donation, your prayers, and your encouragement will lay the foundation for Revelation Ranch. Together, we can prove that with love, opportunity, and a little dirt under our nails, lives can bloom again. Will you partner with us to make this dream a reality?
Donate today, share our story, and let’s build a community where hope takes root. Thank you, from the bottom of our hearts, for believing in second chances.
Praying for you brother. That you may be filled with the knowledge of his will in all wisdom and spiritual understanding, walking worthy of the lord and being fruitful in every good work.
