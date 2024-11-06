Campaign Image

Ministry Funding

Raised:

 USD $253

Campaign created by Brother Dave

Ministry Funding

Our ministry is dedicated to spreading the message of Deliverance, love, and most importantly Salvation.

We strive to create a supportive community where individuals can deepen their faith and serve others. To continue our mission, we rely on your generosity.

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 55.00 USD
24 days ago

Brother Andrew
$ 40.00 USD
29 days ago

Thank you for doing the LORD's work and helping us.

Brother Andrew
$ 40.00 USD
1 month ago

Brother Andrew
$ 40.00 USD
1 month ago

Christ Outreach Oklahoma Richey
$ 58.00 USD
2 months ago

Margaret

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo