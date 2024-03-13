Restoring Our Windows

The First United Presbyterian Church of Antwerp, Ohio has been an integral part of the community for over 150 years.

In that time our beautiful stained glass windows have been admired by church goers and members of the community alike. Unfortunately, the years have taken it's toll and it's past time to show them some love!

The church recently sought out help with restoring the windows for the next generations. The cost turned out to be staggering. That's why we are beginning this campaign to fund the project.

Initially, we are seeking half of the bid of $140,000+. This will be enough to begin the long process of removing, restoring and rehabilitating the windows inside and out.

We hope that the community will get behind our goal and help preserve our treasured church into the future!!

Thank you and God Bless!