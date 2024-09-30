Restore and Rebuild the Frazier Family

Please join me in lending a gracious hand to my cousin, Lucas Frazier and his wife, Alex. They were able to escape from their home in the middle of a massive mudslide just outside of Asheville, NC. Although Asheville had made preparations for rising waters in town, I don’t think a mudslide/landslide ever cross anyone’s minds! Lucas and Alex’s house was swept off of its foundation and traveled a great distance before crashing into another home.





Alex suffered a severe cut on her ankle as they were escaping thru a window of their home and had to be taken to a local hospital via helicopter. Lucas had to stay behind and had no communication with his wife for two days & two nights. Eventually, they ended up in different shelters for the remainder of the weekend.