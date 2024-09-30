Restore and Rebuild the Frazier Family

Goal:
USD $25,000
Raised:
USD $7,925
Campaign funds will be received by Lucas Frazier
This Care & Relief Grant is provided by our Charity's Hurricane Relief Fund. We pray that you will continue to find Hope as you press through the difficulties caused by this disaster. May God bless you and continue to provide. Philippians 4:19
Ashley's friends
We love you both!
Love yall!
Love y'all
I hope for you is that your new journey will provide you many new blessings.
Prayers to your family In tragedy let you find strengths In strengths let you find peace In peace you will find happiness
Praying for you that you get everything you need to rebuild!
Praying for you and your family!
