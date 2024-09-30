Restore and Rebuild the Frazier Family

Campaign Image

  Please join me in lending a gracious hand to my cousin, Lucas Frazier and his wife, Alex. They were able to escape from their home in the middle of a massive mudslide just outside of Asheville, NC. Although Asheville had made preparations for rising waters in town, I don’t think a mudslide/landslide ever cross anyone’s minds! Lucas and Alex’s house was swept off of its foundation and traveled a great distance before crashing into another home. 

  Alex suffered a severe cut on her ankle as they were escaping thru a window of their home and had to be taken to a local hospital via helicopter. Lucas had to stay behind and had no communication with his wife for two days & two nights. Eventually, they ended up in different shelters for the remainder of the weekend.

  This family lost everything they owned in the mudslide, including their vehicles & Lucas’ tools, with which he makes a living. Thankfully, by the grace of God, they were able to escape the situation. They are now being taken into my Aunt and Uncles home in Rockwell, NC. They are still trying to process this whole experience, but the bottom line is that all they had just a few days ago… is now gone.

  Please join me in giving, so that this beautiful family can start rebuilding their future together.
Thank you in advance and God Bless! 

P.S. The Pic was taken by Lucas Frazier. This photo was taken standing in what used to be his living room. If you look closely, you will see part of a small red metal roof. That is the second story roof of their home! 

Recent Donations
GiveSendGo Charities
$ 2500.00 USD
2 months ago

This Care & Relief Grant is provided by our Charity's Hurricane Relief Fund. We pray that you will continue to find Hope as you press through the difficulties caused by this disaster. May God bless you and continue to provide. Philippians 4:19

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Ashley's friends

Guardian Angel Pet Care
$ 36.00 USD
2 months ago

Donna Anderson
$ 21.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

A Lepley
$ 35.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Cody and Sammi Jo
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

We love you both!

Janet Tilford
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Sami BoBami
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Love yall!

Jenn Claxton
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Love y'all

Monica Neubauer
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

I hope for you is that your new journey will provide you many new blessings.

Acuff family
$ 500.00 USD
3 months ago

Prayers to your family In tragedy let you find strengths In strengths let you find peace In peace you will find happiness

Seth Horvath
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Praying for you that you get everything you need to rebuild!

Baylen Levore
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

Hailley and Ryan Olver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Praying for you and your family!

Michele Wilson
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

