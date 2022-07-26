Help Support RRnewDaily com !

Monthly Goal:
USD $5,000
Campaign funds will be received by Trinh Van Manh
The latest video will be shown earlier at the official website RRnewDaily.com. Thank you very much!
Thank you for the daily updates. It's the first thing I look for each morning!
Thank you for all you do and for your support staff. You have no idea what a light you are for those of us who can only guess what is happening in the world. I especially appreciate the Sunday entries and your devotion to reporting when things look especially tense. Your dedication is greatly appreciated.
Thank you for keeping us up to date. It's been a rollercoaster ride. I am trusting Gods plan and always will. Unfortunately, satan has done his job. Lots of believers when you talk to them about what God is doing right now. Alls, I get is I hope so I hope so. They have lost their hope. God is Absolutely Good all the Time! Thank you. Charles & Sharon
Love the infp!
I love Judy Byington.
This is a great site. Wish more of the predictions came true
Thank you so much for a site I could depend on for updated & exciting news re: Nesara/Gasara. God bless our President Trump & all of his supporters. God bless YOU.
Keep up the good work! Be blessed! CELEBRATE!
In gratitude again with you this new year
I appreciate all the info you give us to follow!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.