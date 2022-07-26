Campaign Image

Help Support RRnewDaily com !

Monthly Goal:

 USD $5,000

Campaign created by Restored Republic.Co

Campaign funds will be received by Trinh Van Manh

Help Support RRnewDaily com !

The latest video will be shown earlier at the official website RRnewDaily.com. Thank you very much!       

Recent Donations
Show:
RR
$ 17.00 USD
1 day ago

Deb Nattress
$ 50.00 USD
3 days ago

Thank you for the daily updates. It's the first thing I look for each morning!

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
4 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
4 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
6 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
7 days ago

Thank you for all you do and for your support staff. You have no idea what a light you are for those of us who can only guess what is happening in the world. I especially appreciate the Sunday entries and your devotion to reporting when things look especially tense. Your dedication is greatly appreciated.

Honest news from rrnewdai
$ 5.00 USD
9 days ago

Charles Brewer
$ 5.00 USD
9 days ago

Thank you for keeping us up to date. It's been a rollercoaster ride. I am trusting Gods plan and always will. Unfortunately, satan has done his job. Lots of believers when you talk to them about what God is doing right now. Alls, I get is I hope so I hope so. They have lost their hope. God is Absolutely Good all the Time! Thank you. Charles & Sharon

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
9 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
9 days ago

Love the infp!

Vicki
$ 10.00 USD
10 days ago

I love Judy Byington.

J C White
$ 10.00 USD
10 days ago

This is a great site. Wish more of the predictions came true

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
10 days ago

Thank you so much for a site I could depend on for updated & exciting news re: Nesara/Gasara. God bless our President Trump & all of his supporters. God bless YOU.

R Michael Landis
$ 5.00 USD
11 days ago

Keep up the good work! Be blessed! CELEBRATE!

Luis Gameros
$ 50.00 USD
12 days ago

In gratitude again with you this new year

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
12 days ago

I appreciate all the info you give us to follow!

Curtis FEY
$ 10.00 USD
13 days ago

Judy Shearing
$ 5.00 USD
13 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
14 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
14 days ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo