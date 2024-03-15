Restore The Human

The Lord has refined the land vision to add education to the rising generation with an active and working farm. The goal is to establish a retail store that presents the organic healthy food produced on the farm. With my background of being raised on a dairy farm I believe the Lord is guiding me and my family to buy land and start a working dairy farm. On location will also be the production of healthy produce, flowers, and eggs.

Long term vision will be to use the land and farm to launch young entrepreneurs into the micro farming where they are led by God to do so. We want these farming communities to be "centers" of healthy conversation to bring Americans back together again around the glory of God's creation and high quality food.

The end result will be a region transformed by work, community prayer, and a practical presentation of the truth found in the Gospel message, a message of Good News for all humans. Healing starts at the soul and this is our passion. restoringtheman.com