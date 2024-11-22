Restore the Historic Marble Schoolhouse Building

The old Marble Schoolhouse was originally constructed at the turn of the twentieth century. Back when the town of Marble was originally chartered, it was a two room school house, and used for many years until the era of the Depression, when many things were neglected and people moved away, so that the school shut down and over time fell into disrepair.

In the closing decade of the twentieth century, the old dilapidated building was renovated and brought back to life by a community of local volunteers working together to have a place to meet together and fellowship, teach classes, hold worship services, and host many local community events. Over the last three decades, this building has been the meeting place of Marble Community Fellowship, the Ballroom of the Annual Marble Winter Ball, the Banquet room of the Annual Marble Harvest Celebration, the classroom of high-school and elementary level classes for local home school co-op parents, a gathering place for special birthdays and baby showers in the community, and a venue for several local weddings and memorial services.

Several heavy winter snows have put an undue amount of pressure on the building's roof structure, and this old landmark is again in need of reinforcement and support. We have local volunteers ready and willing to offer their time and skills to do the reconstruction that is necessary, but we need materials.

Would you please consider donating toward this cause, both restoring an ancient landmark in our local area, and preserving the structure that will enable the current local community to continue to gather together for so many local events and activities? Our volunteers have been working hard to get this building restored. Currently, the basic roof structure has been replaced, but much of it still needs to be paid for by this Spring. We also still need enough money to finish insulating the ceiling, so that it will keep warm during the winter months.

Thank you again for your consideration.