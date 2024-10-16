Supporting Ashley after Milton

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $225
Campaign funds will be received by Ashley Totino
Ashley is our wonderful employee and right hand assistant, who for 2 weeks took in her friend that lost her home in Helene, then Ashley’s home was flooded in Milton. Her car was submerged and totaled, she lost many possessions, including her fridge filled with food because of water levels 3-4 feet high around her building. During the night of the storm she pushed against her front door for hours to keep so much water from coming in, then she and her friend and their dogs were stranded on the bed by morning. Ashley is always helping everyone she knows, and she gives outstanding client support for our business. We want to bless her by helping her recover financially from this disaster. Thank you all for your support!
🙏
October 20th, 2024
Hello everyone, huge appreciation for those who’ve donated so far and thanks in advance to those who plan to! Ashley updated us that her renters insurance claim has been denied, unfortunately! I also was wanting to add a few details about the situation - she was not even close to a flood zone, nor near the predicted storm surge area, nor in any of the evacuation zones. The only reason her area flooded was the city turned off the stormwater pumps the night Milton was dropping historic rainfall. Many neighborhood lakes flooded unexpectedly. This past week Ashley has taken one day at a time and is grateful for all the support as she recovers!
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.