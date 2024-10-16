Supporting Ashley after Milton

Ashley is our wonderful employee and right hand assistant, who for 2 weeks took in her friend that lost her home in Helene, then Ashley’s home was flooded in Milton. Her car was submerged and totaled, she lost many possessions, including her fridge filled with food because of water levels 3-4 feet high around her building. During the night of the storm she pushed against her front door for hours to keep so much water from coming in, then she and her friend and their dogs were stranded on the bed by morning. Ashley is always helping everyone she knows, and she gives outstanding client support for our business. We want to bless her by helping her recover financially from this disaster. Thank you all for your support!