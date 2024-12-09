Help Support the Restoration Home

For this holiday season, we are hoping to raise important funding for the Restoration Home program in Ellsworth, Maine. The Restoration Home is a nonprofit, long-term residential, faith-based recovery program for men who struggle with addiction, substance abuse, as well as life controlling issues such as homelessness or incarceration.

We currently have several important needs including vehicle repairs and maintenance (including snow tires), property repairs and maintenance, painting and other remodeling projects at our facility, winter clothing and gear for the residents, and assistance with heat and other utilities this winter.

This is a great opportunity to support those in recovery and make a significant impact in someone’s life who is battling addiction. Our goal is to raise $5,000 this December. Any support you are able to give would be greatly appreciated!

