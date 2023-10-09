Help an active reservist team get defensive gear

🚨URGENT PLEA 🚨 עברית למטה

We are a team of 19 IDF infantry reservists called up to serve in this war against Hamas. Due to a severe lack of available supplies, we are currently operating without adequate gear such as bullet proof vests.

We are calling on our sisters and brothers to stand behind us in this difficult hour and support us to the maximum of your ability so that we can take the fight to Hamas without adding the unnecessary risk of going in ill equipped.

We are ready to do our part, please help us by doing yours.

Am Yisrael Chai 🇮🇱

שלום לכולם, אנו צוות לוחמים ביחידת מילואים, גויסנו אמש בצו 8 בעקבות האירועים הקשים שפוקדים את מדינתנו. כמונו גויסו עוד רבבות ועל כן יש לצבא פערים של ציוד לחימה ומיגון. נשמח לעזרתכם בשעה זו לצורך רכש.