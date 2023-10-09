Help an active reservist team get defensive gear

Goal:
ILS ₪130,000
Raised:
ILS ₪98,971
Campaign funds will be received by Raphael Bitton
🚨URGENT PLEA 🚨 עברית למטה
We are a team of 19 IDF infantry reservists called up to serve in this war against Hamas. Due to a severe lack of available supplies, we are currently operating without adequate gear such as bullet proof vests.
We are calling on our sisters and brothers to stand behind us in this difficult hour and support us to the maximum of your ability so that we can take the fight to Hamas without adding the unnecessary risk of going in ill equipped.
We are ready to do our part, please help us by doing yours.
Am Yisrael Chai 🇮🇱
שלום לכולם, אנו צוות לוחמים ביחידת מילואים, גויסנו אמש בצו 8 בעקבות האירועים הקשים שפוקדים את מדינתנו. כמונו גויסו עוד רבבות ועל כן יש לצבא פערים של ציוד לחימה ומיגון. נשמח לעזרתכם בשעה זו לצורך רכש.
I love you and my heart says thank you ♥️
Am Israel Chai
Sending love to you all. Thank you
65- גימטריה לשם הלל אוהב אותך ושמור על עצמך אחי היקר!!!
December 4th, 2024
Hello friends and family,
Our orders for a third operation have come and this time we’re set to deploy into Lebanon. We’ll maintain a buffer zone to stop infiltrations and clear the area of weapons, throughout the coming winter months. Given the shortage of supplies, we ask that you help supply us with winter gear to keep us dry and warm.
Thank you all for the help youv’e given us until now and standing with us through these challenging times. עם ישראל חי!
November 20th, 2023
Hello everyone,
I’d like to thank you all again for your generosity. Your help got us plate carrier vests, gloves, water blasters, and other gear that kept us safe and strong in 3 straight weeks of fighting.
I’d like to ask for your help once again to purchase protective glasses, as shrapnel injuries have affected so many of our soldiers, as well as night vision goggles, which are in very limited supply.
Your help and support is greatly appreciated. Thank you and tizku lemitzvot!
October 9th, 2023
I’m thrilled to say that your help has already served us operationally, and that your wishes have boosted the morale of our team- reaffirming just how strong the bond of the Jewish people always remains!
Thank you for standing with us shoulder by shoulder.
Am Yisrael Chai!
October 8th, 2023
With all of your help we have reached our goal (including direct donors not shown here)!
Your messages and blessings have been incredibly heartwarming and our team thanks you for standing with us!
Any continued donations will purchase similar gear for other platoons in our company.
Thank you and stay safe 🙏
October 8th, 2023
Thank you for all your help so far! We are a quarter of the way there and coordinating supply orders directly to us in the field.
Please spread the word
tizku lemitzvot
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.