Rescue me from Costa Rica

Most of those reading this appeal are familiar with the idea of working hard, saving up your money and goods, and then retiring to where your money will go further.





I was nearly bedridden for months with a back injury and needing a cane for months after that. Thanks to Covid, New Yorkers fleeing to Florida, and inflation, I couldn’t afford Florida any longer.







In my case, I had the opportunity to retire to Costa Rica—it’s harder to get some things, but I already had those things, and I had a good landing place to take them. And it’s Costa Rica.





So six months ago, I moved to Costa Rica.





It’s been a shitshow. I’ve lost my furniture, most of my clothes, almost every object of value that I own. I’ve been sick, and depressed, and beaten up, and my friends have finally persuaded me I need to come back home.





I can’t afford it.





So—Please help a fellow American get home.