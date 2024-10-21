Campaign Image

Rescue me from Costa Rica

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $11,028

Campaign created by Charles Martin

Campaign funds will be received by Charles Martin

Rescue me from Costa Rica

Most of those reading this appeal are familiar with the idea of working hard, saving up your money and goods, and then retiring to where your money will go further. 

I was nearly bedridden for months with a back injury and needing a cane for months after that. Thanks to Covid, New Yorkers fleeing to Florida, and inflation, I couldn’t afford Florida any longer.

 In my case, I had the opportunity to retire to Costa Rica—it’s harder to get some things, but I already had those things, and I had a good landing place to take them. And it’s Costa Rica.

So six months ago, I moved to Costa Rica.

It’s been a shitshow. I’ve lost my furniture, most of my clothes, almost every object of value that I own. I’ve been sick, and depressed, and beaten up, and my friends have finally persuaded me I need to come back home.

I can’t afford it.

So—Please help a fellow American get home.
Recent Donations
Show:
Wajid Khan
$ 5.00 USD
2 months ago

Benjamin
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

I'm in Boulder, Colorado.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

We will keep you in our prayers and wish you all the best.

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Tim W
$ 150.00 USD
2 months ago

From the cube next door at StorageTek, hang in there, Charlie! Will be glad to know you’ve made it back!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

You're over goal, but sending anyway. When you get back to the states, start another one of these. Moving is always more expensive than you think. Be strong and keep working for a better future.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

I hope you get back as soon as you’re able. God bless.

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Good luck

EA
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Best of luck to you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

DrTanstaafl
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

There's no place like home.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

I always enjoy your writing. Best of luck and Godspeed.

Updates

Update #1

October 23rd, 2024

Honestly, I don’t know how to thank you all big contributions in little and honestly there are several big contributions that I would never ever have expected. You all have no idea how good this makes me feel.

I do kind of want to clarify one thing. Here: Costa Rica really is a nice place, honest. The people that had the most to do with the show were gringos in Tampa. It’s just that after six months here I’ve realized that a 70-year-old  may not be cut out for the third world. 

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo