Rescue me from Costa Rica

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $11,028
Campaign funds will be received by Charles Martin
I'm in Boulder, Colorado.
We will keep you in our prayers and wish you all the best.
From the cube next door at StorageTek, hang in there, Charlie! Will be glad to know you’ve made it back!
You're over goal, but sending anyway. When you get back to the states, start another one of these. Moving is always more expensive than you think. Be strong and keep working for a better future.
I hope you get back as soon as you’re able. God bless.
Good luck
Best of luck to you.
There's no place like home.
I always enjoy your writing. Best of luck and Godspeed.
October 23rd, 2024
Honestly, I don’t know how to thank you all big contributions in little and honestly there are several big contributions that I would never ever have expected. You all have no idea how good this makes me feel.
I do kind of want to clarify one thing. Here: Costa Rica really is a nice place, honest. The people that had the most to do with the show were gringos in Tampa. It’s just that after six months here I’ve realized that a 70-year-old may not be cut out for the third world.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.