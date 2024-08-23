Support Renewed Hope Theatre

Goal:
USD $27,500
Raised:
USD $255
Campaign funds will be received by Calvary Chapel of the Canyons
Be Part of Something Significant
Imagine a theatre where every performance brings stories of hope, faith, and love to life—free for everyone to experience. Also imagine a theatre where lives are changed. In our previous (and first) play, people were drawn towards Jesus, others within our cast and crew experienced spiritual and physical blessings.
Please click here to view our story. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NQOG4qid-sQ
Renewed Hope Theatre started as a ministry of a small church in the canyons of Orange County, CA. We are located at Calvary Chapel of the Canyons - The Prepared L.I.F.E. Church, 8002 Silverado Canyon Road, Silverado, CA.
Our passion is to share the Gospel and Biblical content, truth and values in creative ways through stunning performances delivered with as much professionalism as possible. We don't charge admission and we welcome believers and non-believers alike to experience our shows/plays/performances. We strive to honour God through our talents and have Him known through the message. Cast and crew time is fully donated and a labour of love.
We are requesting help to fund various portions of this play:
With your help, we can have these improvements in place for our upcoming season, allowing us to deliver an even more impactful, God honouring and life changing message to our growing community. With your engagement we can and will reach a larger audience. Let us reach, first our region, then Orange County, and then, beyond.
Our presentations are messages of eternal hope and provide answers for today. Please help us present these messages in the most professional way possible. We also welcome you to attend our shows. We will update this site with more information, as we continue in production.
We hope to see you December 19th - 21st. The play will start at 7:00PM to 8:15PM.
Doors will open at 6:30PM. Come early for the best seating! 😊
Please help and share the campaign with your friends, family, and church communities. Please forward this link to others who share in the vision of making Christ known to the World.
May God bless this ministry
I am so blessed to be part of this production! It will bless all who come. To God be the glory!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.