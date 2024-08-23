Support Renewed Hope Theatre

Be Part of Something Significant

Imagine a theatre where every performance brings stories of hope, faith, and love to life—free for everyone to experience. Also imagine a theatre where lives are changed. In our previous (and first) play, people were drawn towards Jesus, others within our cast and crew experienced spiritual and physical blessings.

Please click here to view our story. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NQOG4qid-sQ

Renewed Hope Theatre started as a ministry of a small church in the canyons of Orange County, CA. We are located at Calvary Chapel of the Canyons - The Prepared L.I.F.E. Church, 8002 Silverado Canyon Road, Silverado, CA.

Our passion is to share the Gospel and Biblical content, truth and values in creative ways through stunning performances delivered with as much professionalism as possible. We don't charge admission and we welcome believers and non-believers alike to experience our shows/plays/performances. We strive to honour God through our talents and have Him known through the message. Cast and crew time is fully donated and a labour of love.

We are requesting help to fund various portions of this play:

Lighting and special effects: New stage lights, mounts, cables and controllers will be used to enhance the emotional impact of our scenes. Estimated Cost $11,000.

Stage: We will have to expand the stage using modular, storable and re-usable platforms. Estimated construction cost $5,000.

Computer and Monitors: These will be required for a dedicated lighting control station. Estimated cost $2,000.

Set Pieces: 2 large shadow screens, raised platforms and other elements. Estimated cost $3,000.

Costumes: Each cast member is currently expected to supply their own costume/costumes. Your additional help would be appreciated. Estimated cost $2,500.

Props: light orbs, lanterns, large sheep and camel puppets and other items $2,500.

Decorations: Entry and isles, including additional lighting and trees. Estimated cost $1,000.

Storage: A new storage trailer will help keep the chapel spaces clear of sets and props used for our plays. Estimated cost $8,000. This is a last priority for us. This is above and beyond our goal.

With your help, we can have these improvements in place for our upcoming season, allowing us to deliver an even more impactful, God honouring and life changing message to our growing community. With your engagement we can and will reach a larger audience. Let us reach, first our region, then Orange County, and then, beyond.

Our presentations are messages of eternal hope and provide answers for today. Please help us present these messages in the most professional way possible. We also welcome you to attend our shows. We will update this site with more information, as we continue in production.

We hope to see you December 19th - 21st. The play will start at 7:00PM to 8:15PM.

Doors will open at 6:30PM. Come early for the best seating! 😊

Please help and share the campaign with your friends, family, and church communities. Please forward this link to others who share in the vision of making Christ known to the World.



