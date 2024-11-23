Renee Lorenz Health Freedom Fund

Anyone who knows Renee, knows that she is an incredibly generous and self-sacrificing person who is always there to support family, friends, co-workers and others in any way she can. She has always lived the spirit of putting others before herself. Several months ago, Renee was diagnosed with Glioblastoma, a relatively rare and very aggressive form of brain cancer, which the traditional oncologist told her she will not survive using standard treatments. Well Renee is a fighter, and through the investigation of alternative therapies by her devoted family, she has found and is currently being treated at Dr. Burzynski’s clinic in Texas which specializes in treating and has long term success in healing Glioblastoma. There is now hope for the healing of Renee, but because this clinic offers alternative therapies, the treatments are not covered by insurance. The expense of her medications alone is $27,000/month for the next 9-12 months, and that doesn’t include care givers, traveling, lodging, treatments etc., which has become financially overwhelming. Please join us in praying for God’s healing energy, expressing itself in every cell in her body, and help bless Renee during her time of need as she has done for so many of us. If you are able to help Renee be successful on her healing journey, any financial support you can give would be incredibly helpful and greatly appreciated. God bless you!