Mayo Staff Fired for Religious Beliefs on CV19 Vax

We are a diverse and faithful group of former Mayo Clinic employees. We were wrongfully terminated from our positions in 2022 when Mayo Clinic enforced Covid-19 vaccine mandates and denied our religious exemptions to being vaccinated. Aside from the emotional and financial hardships many of us have endured, our trust in the law has been tested. We know it is up to us to protect the rights this country has given us.

We have been in a lawsuit against Mayo Clinic for the last year and still have a long fight ahead of us. Because the Minnesota judge dismissed our cases, we are moving up the legal chain to the 8th circuit federal court of appeals, so this is going to be a long and trying case. However, we know that we have to stand up for our religious freedoms! Mayo Clinic simply does not get to decide what our sincerely held religious beliefs are or are not.

Please consider donating to our fight against one of the wealthiest healthcare systems in the world. We know this is David versus Goliath, but God will prevail! We have faith that our religious freedoms will be recognized! Our pursuit is not just for ourselves, but for the protection of the core values that our country holds dear: freedom, fairness, and equal rights. Every dollar you contribute to our legal fund takes us one step closer to restoring our rights and upholding the principles that make our nation strong. Together, we can make a difference and send a powerful message that no one should be denied their religious freedom or face discrimination without consequence. We are normal people trying to survive and support our families and many of us have given up everything for this cause. This extra expense in legal fees has proven to be hard, so that is why we are asking for your help.

How you can help?

• PRAY: That God will provide every step of the way as we continue our journey with this multi-million dollar lawsuit.

• DONATE: Your financial support is vital in enabling us to continue this fight. No amount is too small, and every contribution brings us closer to justice. All raised funds will be utilized only for plaintiffs’ legal fees and will go directly to our legal counsel.

• SPREAD THE WORD: Share our cause with your friends, family and on social media. Your voice can amplify our message and attract more support.

• STAY INFORMED: Follow our progress and updates as we work diligently towards our goal. Your unwavering support keeps us motivated and determined.

Thank you and God Bless!