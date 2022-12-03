Campaign Image

Relief for South Africa

My name is Dina and I am a nurse . I am volunteering with a non profit organization called Youth With A Mission.

In 3 weeks I am leading a team of 8 healthcare workers to provide relief work to South Africa for 3 months. 


I have done medical missions in countries like Papua New Guinea, the Philippines, Cambodia, Thailand and Myanmar/ Burma. I have worked with YWAM Ships in Papua New Guinea! 


In South Africa we will be working with HIV  patients in a low income hospice. It sounds tough but I love coming along side those in need in the hardest of places! Working with the homeless population, doing end of life care, reaching out to those in need- these are the areas I love.  We will be training local healthcare workers to follow in our steps, training as we go!


I am looking to raise $6500. for my travel, stay and funds for medical equipment like specialized drugs, and supplies for wound care, 


Thank you for giving and being on my team!

