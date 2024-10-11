Disaster Relief for Nikki & Jack Priestley

On September 26, 2024 Hurricane Helene passed off the coast of the Tampa Bay area in Florida. Nikki & Jack's home in Tarpon Springs was flooded with a foot of brackish water. Severe damage to the home occurred and their car which they rely on for important appointments and income was totaled. There will be insurance covering a lot of repairs/replacements going forward, but in the meantime they need to pay for 3 weeks of a rental car, de-humidify the home (still without electricity) and cover insurance deductibles (500 for the car, 5000 for the flood insurance).

Like so many others in today's economy, they are barely hanging on. They are doing their best to stay brave, but they are in their 70s and there's only so much they can do on their own. They have been Boy and Girl Scout leaders, Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) leaders, raised 5 kids and a grandchild, coaches, mentors, and given their own money/time/resources countless times over the decades to the homeless, hungry families, and even individuals in need. They have given so much, let's give back to them this time.

Please, if Nikki & Jack Priestley have had a positive influence in any way in your life and you feel compelled to help, please donate anything. 25, 50, 100 or whatever you can spare so that they can get back up and running. Thank you and God bless!