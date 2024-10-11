Campaign Image

Disaster Relief for Nikki & Jack Priestley

Goal:

 USD $2,500

Raised:

 USD $2,260

Campaign created by Priestley Family & Friends

Campaign funds will be received by Nicola Priestley

Disaster Relief for Nikki & Jack Priestley

On September 26, 2024 Hurricane Helene passed off the coast of the Tampa Bay area in Florida. Nikki & Jack's home in Tarpon Springs was flooded with a foot of brackish water. Severe damage to the home occurred and their car which they rely on for important appointments and income was totaled. There will be insurance covering a lot of repairs/replacements going forward, but in the meantime they need to pay for 3 weeks of a rental car, de-humidify the home (still without electricity) and cover insurance deductibles (500 for the car, 5000 for the flood insurance).

Like so many others in today's economy, they are barely hanging on. They are doing their best to stay brave, but they are in their 70s and there's only so much they can do on their own. They have been Boy and Girl Scout leaders, Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) leaders, raised 5 kids and a grandchild, coaches, mentors, and given their own money/time/resources countless times over the decades to the homeless, hungry families, and even individuals in need. They have given so much, let's give back to them this time.

Please, if Nikki & Jack Priestley have had a positive influence in any way in your life and you feel compelled to help, please donate anything. 25, 50, 100 or whatever you can spare so that they can get back up and running. Thank you and God bless! 

Recent Donations
Show:
Missy Priest
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Dear Nikki and Jack, so sorry to hear of your situation due to hurricane Helene. I hope you have found a place to stay. Sending love and hugs, Missy

Anonymous
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Good luck, Jack and Nikki! Sending positive thoughts.

Erin Bauer
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Keeping you in my prayers!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Sorry you’re going through this! Hope all turns out ok.

Cliff Henderson
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Brittany Stark
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Lauren Rowell
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Calixte Paul
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Maura Stokan-Wright
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Mary Charles
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Our prayers are with you. Everything will work out, because the Creator has your backs.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Wishing you a swift and smooth recuperation.

Andrew Wallace
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

I wish you the best as you and your community recover.

Bill and Anna Hyatt
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Praying for you!

Wilkinson Creamer Family
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

April Downs
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Scott Carmichael
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Bernadette
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Sending prayers your way!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Hang in there!

Updates

Hurricane Milton and Demolition

October 11th, 2024

Thank you to all the wonderful donors who have given both here on Givesendgo and through other methods! Thankfully the worst was avoided from Hurricane Milton and no additional flooding has occurred. The city has also finally picked up the debris and ruined furniture from the curb today, and the demolition process of the ruined floors and walls has begun. 

Update Hurricane Milton and Demolition Image

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo