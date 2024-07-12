REJOICE GLOBAL ANGEL TREE

Changing the world from where you are by making Christmas brighter for orphans, deserving children & others in 18 countries.

Become a Rejoice Angel Tree Partner and help provide a gift, a meal, and a Gospel presentation of Jesus about the real meaning of Christmas.

OUR 2024 GOAL: $15,000.00

The purpose of Rejoice Angel Tree is to provide evangelistic outreach and humanitarian aid to orphans, deserving children, and others through Christmas Parties and other opportunities.

Rejoice Angel Tree began in 2012 as a global vision of Rejoice International Network’s cofounder, Cathy Black. Since that time, Rejoice Angel Tree has raised and distributed over $75,000.00, in eighteen nations, reaching thousands of children, many hundreds of whom received Jesus as their Savior. This is all possible because of many generous donations by our Partners and friends.

A TESTIMONY - In 2017, one orphanage we partner with in Uganda had 50 children on sugar water for two weeks because of a lack of food. Because of our RI Partner’s generosity we were able to provide ample donations to provide a warm Christmas meal, as well as gifts of clothing and additional food stores. A Gospel presentation was shared to teach them about Jesus Christ and the true meaning of Christmas.

HOW ANGEL TREE WORKS

• Rejoice Angel Tree begins with a fundraising drive each year called “Christmas In July.” This campaign continues through November, to equip churches and individuals with the information and opportunities to begin sowing monthly towards our Christmas goal.

• Churches are encouraged to adopt this program for their whole church by placing table displays in their foyer, inserts in their bulletins, and by receiving a special Angel Tree offering on the 4th Sunday of each month.

• For this offering, churches are encouraged to invite people to place their love offerings in Angel Tree envelopes that are provided (or designate by check or church giving envelope). Some churches like to make this offering time special by inviting people to come forward on 4th Sunday and place offerings on the altar, or in front of the pulpit.

• Individuals are encouraged to make a pledge over and above their tithe and regular offerings of $25.00, $50.00, $75.00, or $100.00 or more per month, for five months. For instance, a pledge of $50.00 per month for five months would have a goal of $250.00 by the end of November.

• The last Sunday of November is the deadline for all giving, so that funds can be sent to Rejoice International for distribution to the nations in time for Christmas Parties.

• The monies can be collected by the church offering on 4th Sundays, or anyone can send their monthly offerings directly to Rejoice Angel Tree online, or by mail. See below.

FUNDRAISING METHODS

• Leaders set the example. We encourage all leaders to be visible with your commitment. You will inspire others.

• If not the pastor, churches appoint a leader for the program. This leader will be one that loves world missions and will serve to coordinate the effort, provide weekly announcements for the Sunday bulletin, newsletter, media projections, etc. as well as monthly progress updates.

• Departmental Involvement – Encourage every department of your church to get involved. The Kids Ministry, the Nursery, the Teens, the Men’s and Women’s Ministry. Let each department of your church catch a vision for their department or ministry.

• Faith pledges are when a person offers to give any unexpected income or extra blessings that come in during the five-month period. God will honor faith for increase.

• People can also consider fundraising efforts in the church through various means, such as bake sales, dinners, etc.

A CLOSING TESTIMONY - A final testimony comes from a partner in Ukraine where the Angel Tree campaign was able to help sponsor a city-wide Christmas Party for over a thousand children. The love of Jesus and the true meaning of Christmas was shared, and over 300 children accepted Jesus Christ as their Savior.

“If you help the poor, you are lending to the LORD—and he will repay you!” Proverbs 19:17 NLT





Thank you for lending to the Lord,

Cathy Black

friends@RejoiceInternational.net





GIVING OPTIONS

• Give through your church if they are willing to partner with us.

• Give online: https://www.givesendgo.com/RejoiceAngelTree

• Mail your check to Rejoice International, 7540 Davidson Rd., Olive Branch MS 38654. Make the check to Rejoice International and memo ANGEL TREE.

REJOICE ANGEL TREE NATIONS 2024

AFRICA

Nigeria - 10 Regions

Ghana

Ivory Coast

D. R. Congo

Togo

Kenya

Uganda

South Africa

ISLAND NATIONS

Haiti

EUROPE

France

Poland

Ukraine

ASIA

Pakistan

Myanmar (Burma)

Thailand

Philippines

NORTH AMERICA

Canada

USA