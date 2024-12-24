Reformation 2025

As we witness the unfolding prophetic events in the United States and across the world, it is crucial that we respond with urgent and fervent evangelistic efforts. The current opportunities, such as the upcoming inauguration in Washington, D.C. and other major gatherings, will bring tens of thousands to one central location. These events present an unparalleled chance to share the Everlasting Gospel with large numbers of individuals, while we still have the freedom to do so without fear of persecution or civil retribution.

We are calling on you, and every faithful child of God who is deeply devoted to Jesus and burdened for the salvation of souls, to partner with us in making 2025 a monumental year for spreading the Present Truth. Our goal is to raise $100,000 to distribute The Great Controversy, along with other truth-filled literature, in both printed and innovative digital formats.

Join us in this urgent mission to share the Three Angels' Messages with every nation, kindred, tongue, and people. Together, we can make 2025 a year of unprecedented outreach.

Please give a prayerful financial contribution to this vital work and partner with us in this life-changing endeavor today. God Bless!



