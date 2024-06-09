Reform UK South Holland & the Deepings war chest

Reform UK is dedicated to saving the country - and we need your help.

We don't have the big corporate donors of the Tories, or the Union fees that Labour enjoy. That's why we are asking ordinary people like you to help us fund flyers and posters to get the message out to everyone in South Holland and the Deepings that there is finally a true patriotic alternative to the Conservative party.

Reform UK wants to secure the country's borders; strengthen national defence; integrate newcomers to the country; limit immigration to those who will benefit the country - and not their cousins, uncles and aunts; strip the waste and nonsense out of the NHS; make the civil service serve the people - rather than the other way around; delete the "net zero" agenda which is driving up fuel costs, and driving down energy security; and so much more.

See our full suite of policies here: https://www.reformparty.uk/our-contract-with-you.



Like in many many other walks of life, someone has to put their head above the parapet, someone has to put in the hours and someone has to listen to the voter, if things are going to change for the better.



We don't do these things for honour or recognition, we do them for the love of our country, which has been exploited and neglected by successive governments over decades.



Each Reform Candidate is a self-funded volunteer, and that is why I am asking for your help.

With the money raised, we can hold meetings & events, produce leaflets, commission flags and banners; and above all we can increase awareness of Reform UK's campaign in South Holland and the Deepings, reaching many more voters.



Reform, don't just hope for it: Vote for it!

