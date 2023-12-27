Support Reform Clark County Efforts

Campaign funds will be received by Robert Anderson
YOU ARE THE CATALYST FOR REFORM!
Support Reform Clark County, from petitions to PDR’s and legal costs to advance Constitutional reforms in Clark County.
Every bit helps and a lot gets done when we join together.
Almost every part of Clark County Government is sloppy or just plain corrupt. Thanks for holding their feet to the fire.
Thank you!!
Rob, a small token of our appreciation. It's warrior leaders like you that get us partners in the struggle! Anna and Chuck.
Thanks for the good work, Rob. It is a challenge being swallowed in red...
We're behind you Rob and praying for God's guidance, wisdom, timing, and protection over you! Thank you for taking a Stand for We the People in Clark County! God Bless you! 💗🙏🏼🙌🏼✝️
