Support Reform Clark County Efforts

Campaign created by Rob Anderson

Campaign funds will be received by Robert Anderson

Support Reform Clark County Efforts

YOU ARE THE CATALYST FOR REFORM!

Support Reform Clark County, from petitions to PDR’s and legal costs to advance Constitutional reforms in Clark County. 

Every bit helps and a lot gets done when we join together. 

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
2 days ago

Almost every part of Clark County Government is sloppy or just plain corrupt. Thanks for holding their feet to the fire.

Anonymous Giver
4 days ago

Thank you!!

Anonymous Giver
13 days ago

Anonymous Giver
14 days ago

Rob, a small token of our appreciation. It's warrior leaders like you that get us partners in the struggle! Anna and Chuck.

Anonymous Giver
14 days ago

Thanks for the good work, Rob. It is a challenge being swallowed in red...

Anonymous Giver
17 days ago

Anonymous Giver
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
1 month ago

We're behind you Rob and praying for God's guidance, wisdom, timing, and protection over you! Thank you for taking a Stand for We the People in Clark County! God Bless you! 💗🙏🏼🙌🏼✝️

Anonymous Giver
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
3 months ago

