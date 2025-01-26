Reffitt Recovery

Title: Rebuilding Our Lives: A Journey of Resilience and Hope



Introduction:



Dear Friends and Supporters,



My name is Guy Reffitt, a husband, father, and proud Texan. Following the events of January 6, 2021, our family has faced a series of profound challenges that have tested our resilience and unity. Today, we are reaching out to share our story and seek your support as we strive to rebuild our lives.



Our Story:



In August 2022, I was sentenced to over seven years in federal prison related to the events at the Capitol. During my absence, my wife, Nicole, exhibited extraordinary strength and compassion. She relocated to Washington, D.C., and became a prominent organizer of nightly vigils outside the D.C. Central Detention Facility, known as "Freedom Corner," advocating tirelessly for the rights and fair treatment of January 6 detainees.



One vivid example of Nicole’s impact was her connection with families who came to the vigils seeking hope. At the vigil, Nicole met a young woman whose father had been detained. Nicole’s encouragement and advocacy inspired her to find legal help and gave her family the strength to persevere. Stories like these demonstrate how deeply Nicole has touched others despite her own challenges. “Nicole’s presence at the vigils gave me hope during one of the darkest times in my life. Her strength inspired me to keep fighting.” – Brandon Fellows.



Nicole's Unyielding Commitment Amid Personal Health Battles:

Nicole's dedication extended beyond our family, as she provided unwavering support to numerous families affected by the events of January 6, often using personal resources to assist those she had never met. Tragically, since 2021, Nicole has been battling melanoma skin cancer. Due to our financial constraints over the past four years, she has been unable to receive necessary medical treatment, allowing the cancer to progress unchecked. Despite her own health challenges, Nicole's commitment to others remained steadfast, embodying selflessness and courage.



During my incarceration, Nicole worked tirelessly to maintain our family’s stability. Her sacrifices included long days advocating for others while navigating our own hardships, like losing our home and car, and managing the emotional weight of separation from her partner.



The Multifaceted Challenges We Face:



Our family is confronting a myriad of interconnected challenges:

Health: Nicole's untreated melanoma poses a significant threat to her well-being.

Nicole's untreated melanoma poses a significant threat to her well-being. Financial Hardship: The combination of legal battles and my incarceration has led to the loss of our home, car, and my career, leaving us in a precarious financial situation.

The combination of legal battles and my incarceration has led to the loss of our home, car, and my career, leaving us in a precarious financial situation. Emotional Strain: The separation and ensuing hardships have taken an emotional toll on our family, as we strive to heal and find stability.



Our Current Reality:



Today, we are living in Washington, D.C., until the end of February when our lease will end. After that, we will be adrift.



Our Appeal for Support:



We are reaching out to this compassionate community to seek assistance in raising $150,000 by February to ensure Nicole’s treatment can begin immediately:

1. Medical Treatment for Nicole: $80,000 to secure immediate and ongoing care to address her melanoma and prevent further progression.

2. Basic Living Expenses: $50,000 to support our family’s essential needs, including rent, utilities, and transportation as we work toward long-term solutions.

3. Stabilization Fund: $20,000 to build a small emergency fund to cover unexpected expenses and ensure continuity for our family.



Vision for the Future:



Your support will not only help us overcome these immediate challenges but will also enable us to rebuild and create a stable foundation for our future. We hope to one day advocate for others facing hardships, sharing the kindness and support we’ve been blessed to receive. Your help is the foundation for a brighter future. We hope to one day advocate for others facing hardships, sharing the kindness and support we’ve been blessed to receive.



A Message from Our Family:



Throughout these trials, our family has remained united in determination and love. Nicole's selfless dedication to others, even amidst her own suffering, exemplifies the strength and compassion that define us. Your support will not only aid in our recovery but also honor Nicole's sacrifices and provide her with the medical care she desperately needs.



Gratitude and Hope:



From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for believing in our family. Your kindness and generosity give us the hope and strength to move forward each day. We are forever grateful.



Closing:



Your support is more than a donation—it’s a lifeline for our family. Thank you for standing with us during this critical time. We are forever grateful for your kindness and generosity.



With heartfelt gratitude,



Guy Reffitt and Family

