Rediscovering Walt Disney is a campaign to collect print media, audio, films, artifacts, and other tangible items that document the history of Walt Disney, his creations, and the people who collaborated with him. This information will be preserved online so people can access to the true Walt Disney story that Woke Disney is erasing. Some of the things we'd like to obtain hard copies of are vintage autobiographies of Walt Disney employees and magazine articles that are long out of print and quite expensive to acquire so that we can tell the honest story.



We seek to shine a light on Walt Disney and his numerous contributions to American culture and to create awareness of his many creations.It is our hope that this will cause understanding and appreciation for Walt Disney and his impact on our culture and the world. Like America's Founders, there's been a lot of lies pushed about Walt Disney and what he created. Just as progressives have attempted to destroy America as founded, so too have they sought to do the same with the company Walt co-founded with his brother Roy. We need to know their story before it's successfully erased forever.



We are Rediscovering Walt Disney and his creations & Rescuing, Recovering, Reclaiming, & Restoring his works from Woke Disney.

We have set up a Rumble Channel to chronicle the history of Walt Disney and what happened after he was gone. We are starting a series of video essays that will be posted here soon. Our first series will cover the faith history of Walt Disney through what the religion of Woke Disney truly is. We can only produce the episodes as quickly as resources to purchase historical materials allows. Some of the segments we've put together for these shows include Walt's essays on his Christian faith read in his voice through an AI recreated voice, a segment on Jimmie Dodd & the Mickey Mouse Club being a Christian youth ministry, the Disney child stars, and films like Johnny Appleseed and Fantasia. We have historic materials you won't see elsewhere because we grew up experiencing the real Walt Disney and know what to collect. We're currently working on more segments so we can start posting completed episodes. Please consider contributing to our campaign and help the world rediscover Walt Disney history. Thank you and God bless!



To follow us bookmark www.rediscoveringwaltdisney.com



Videos are posted for historical purposes. This channel is not affiliated with the Walt Disney Company.







#GivingTuesday, #GivingTuesday2024, #GivingTuesday2023, #GivingTwosday, #GivingTwosday2023 #RediscoveringWaltDisney, #FreeUncleRemus

