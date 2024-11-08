Red Brick Poetry Free Library

Here at Red Brick Poetry we value literacy and access. We believe in making a difference in the world starting right at home in our neighborhood by offering not just free poetry but an active free library so that people can read as much as they like unbound by cost.

We originally thought we could accomplish this with our book bench, but over the last four years we have realized we need to upgrade our library to something made with more durable materials that was also very recyclable.

After some research and feedback from our community we have settled on a red recycled newpaper rack from Impact Racks. The new rack will sit on the wall exactly where the bench was and offer the same lovely selection of thirty percent kids books and seventy percent adult books--all for the public and donated by the public.

Will you help us make this new library a reality? We certainly hope so!!