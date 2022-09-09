Hey everyone! This is Scott from Rebunked News. I'm starting this campaign as a way for the people of the world to support the work that goes on here. I put a lot of time and effort into the show and I want to bring you the best show I possibly can. I have all kinds of ideas and visions for the future of the show and I really hope to someday be able to do it full time. I try to offer a lot of value in the shows I produce for free, so I want to invite you to return that value if you find it in your heart to do so. I'm going to keep doing this as long as I have breath in my lungs and a Wi-Fi connection, so don't ever worry about that. I just want to grow and be the best I can be. Your financial support goes a long way to help me towards that goal.