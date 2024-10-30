Rebuilding Home after Divorce

There were no words as I read the text that followed on my screen.

“My husband has filed for divorce”, read the text from my friend.

There was no warning. No indication to us of trouble at all prior to this.

My friend and her family had just spent the evening with them with no indication that this was coming.

She was left just as silent and sick to her stomach as I was when we received the news.

The same news that our beloved friend received as she sat in their first counseling session that would stun us all.

He was leaving and not looking back.

Wondering where she went wrong- did she go wrong, was she to blame??

Was this really happening again and why!?As a Christian she was willing to own up to her own sin that she knew she had been guilty of in the relationship but did her sin really warrant a divorce!?

By no means!!!!! God hates divorce

She was never even given the chance!

No reconciliation was to be had and even God himself was cited as justification for Her Husband’s departure. The coming days would be unbearable. Lawyers, court, social media posts slamming our friend with the harsh reality she now faced ! Having to explain the situation over and over again to curious and even well meaning friends just amplified her pain.

We all struggled to make sense of it all.

It felt like a nightmare- but it wasn’t!

He was leaving our friend destitute with her three girls. He was their everything and now where was she to turn! She had devoted herself to his children and to him. She loved him. At least, the man she thought he was.

God had not left her though.

And He never will!!In a manifestation of His loving kindness to her , many believers in the coming days surrounded her with love and care. The blessings and support poured out.

Many providing meals , prayer and a place to stay. Others just a safe space to talk.Some days were better and on others she found it hard to breathe.

Several months followed and she is finally starting to put one foot in front of the other as things started to finalize! My friend and I knew we needed to help and show her Gods kindness through meeting her financial needs. But we had little to offer.

Enter you dear reader-

Would you please help us , help our friend. Your contribution to her and her children would mean more than you’ll ever know. Sincerely,

Her loving friends ❤️

Galatians 6:10

Absolutely speechless!