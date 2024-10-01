Building Bliss

Hello Friends, Family, and Community Members,





As many of you know, we recently relocated to Marshall, NC in September of 2024. We were thrilled to begin a new chapter in a place so full of natural resources and teeming with life, but things went awry shortly after we arrived.

Greg had returned to CA to finish a construction job, and Emerson, myself, and our pets were nesting in our little trailer in the woods. Just over a week ago, hurricane Helene came through the area and DESTROYED all of infrastructure and access to provisions. Thankfully, our immediate area of Big Pine was blessed, as the eye of the storm traveled directly over us and spared us from catastrophic damage. Asheville and our nearest town of Marshall will take years to rebuild.

We personally suffered minor damages, but we had to dip into our resources we had intended for winter, and we must now make repairs with limited access to materials as well as depleted resources and uncertainty around job security.

At this time, we must call upon our community for support. We need funds to repair water damage to our trailer and my car, as well funds to build a shelter to protect our trailer and my car from further damage, as we head into winter and the snow/wet season. Greg is traveling from CA with bulk food provisions and emergency materials on 10/10 so rest assured we are supplied and safe.

ANYTHING helps, but please only send funds. We have no idea how long mail service will be delayed so physical items could easily be “lost” or just never arrive. We are so grateful to have fared so well in the wake of this devastating disaster, please also consider making donations to Asheville and surrounding areas’ recovery/restoration programs.

Our communications will be greatly limited, please do not panic if you do not hear from us for extended periods of time. We are ok.

Thank you, we love you.