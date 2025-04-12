Rear Naked Choke Movie

This is a campaign for donations to fund the documentary on the making of the faith based feature film Rear Naked Choke, written by and starring Major Dodge. Please watch the sizzle reel and visit RNCmovie.com for more information.

The budget for the actual feature film is $2.5 million. As of today(4/12/25), we only have 700k more left to raise. The minimum investment in the film is $100k. For more information on becoming an investor in the feature film please email: Major@RNCmovie.com. Thank you and God bless you!