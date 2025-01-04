Save me from being evicted

Show: Please select one Most Recent Top Donations

CoriForTruth - $ 47.00 USD 7 days ago Praying a better job comes a long soon. Much Love 0

Sue - $ 47.00 USD 8 days ago Hang in there, good things will be happening very soon. And I will pray for you. 3

Miky Maiorano - $ 25.00 USD 9 days ago Prayers!! 5

Anonymous Giver - $ 25.00 USD 10 days ago 7

Rambuller - $ 17.00 USD 10 days ago Much Love and Prayers Coming Brother, may you prosper in God's name #TeamChrist MG Show sent me :-) 7

RebelValkyrie - $ 100.00 USD 10 days ago Get you a new outfit, smile, and get out there and find a better job! You’ve got this! 8

QD - $ 17.00 USD 10 days ago Prayers up for you brother 🙏 7

Lydia - $ 35.00 USD 10 days ago Good Bless you dear brother Allen hope that think go better for you Lots of love Lydia 9

Linkinlogger - $ 50.00 USD 10 days ago To my brother in Christ. Stand tall my friend. God speed! 8

AGMyAmy - $ 50.00 USD 10 days ago Wish I could do more. Love you brother. God bless you! 9

Anonymous Giver - $ 100.00 USD 10 days ago Lord, we thank thank You for giving this family a place to dwell, love that unites them, and hope for tomorrow. Please bless them and carry them through this difficult time. Amen 9

Carol - $ 50.00 USD 10 days ago Blessings of love, brother. God will find a way to your independence again soon! 8

Oathkeepr77 - $ 77.00 USD 10 days ago God is our refuge and strength, an ever present help in trouble. Psalm 46:1 9

Sparky - $ 100.00 USD 10 days ago Prayers brother 9

Rebecca Whitehill - $ 25.00 USD 10 days ago I pray when Trump takes office that things open up for you & opertunaties arises from God's blessings 9

Anonymous Giver - $ 25.00 USD 10 days ago Philippians 4:19 And my God shall fulfill all your necessities through his riches with glory in Jesus Christ. 8

BudsPhyl - $ 25.00 USD 10 days ago love ya brother 9

Lisa4Liberty - $ 50.00 USD 10 days ago Praying for you! 8

The Lawler Family - $ 39.00 USD 10 days ago I know it’s not much but it’s start to help. Much love from Crystel, Jr and I. Crazy how I had $39 left in my account to help. Use it as a sign from God that all will be well. God bless you my brother. 9

Lalalalinda - $ 25.00 USD 10 days ago God has plans for you, my friend. 🙏 7