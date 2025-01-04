Campaign Image

Save me from being evicted

Monthly Goal:

 USD $400

Total Raised:

 USD $979

Raised this month:

 USD $979

Save me from being evicted

I previously lost my job at a restaurant that was forced to close due to lack of customer base. Due to the current regime in control of our government, there is a serious lack of employment in my area, and due to not having my own transportation, I'm forced to walk everywhere. I really don't want to go this route, and I am still searching for another job. Hopefully, things will open up soon under the new Trump administration. 

Recent Donations
CoriForTruth
$ 47.00 USD
7 days ago

Praying a better job comes a long soon. Much Love

Sue
$ 47.00 USD
8 days ago

Hang in there, good things will be happening very soon. And I will pray for you.

Miky Maiorano
$ 25.00 USD
9 days ago

Prayers!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
10 days ago

Rambuller
$ 17.00 USD
10 days ago

Much Love and Prayers Coming Brother, may you prosper in God's name #TeamChrist MG Show sent me :-)

RebelValkyrie
$ 100.00 USD
10 days ago

Get you a new outfit, smile, and get out there and find a better job! You’ve got this!

QD
$ 17.00 USD
10 days ago

Prayers up for you brother 🙏

Lydia
$ 35.00 USD
10 days ago

Good Bless you dear brother Allen hope that think go better for you Lots of love Lydia

Linkinlogger
$ 50.00 USD
10 days ago

To my brother in Christ. Stand tall my friend. God speed!

AGMyAmy
$ 50.00 USD
10 days ago

Wish I could do more. Love you brother. God bless you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
10 days ago

Lord, we thank thank You for giving this family a place to dwell, love that unites them, and hope for tomorrow. Please bless them and carry them through this difficult time. Amen

Carol
$ 50.00 USD
10 days ago

Blessings of love, brother. God will find a way to your independence again soon!

Oathkeepr77
$ 77.00 USD
10 days ago

God is our refuge and strength, an ever present help in trouble. Psalm 46:1

Sparky
$ 100.00 USD
10 days ago

Prayers brother

Rebecca Whitehill
$ 25.00 USD
10 days ago

I pray when Trump takes office that things open up for you & opertunaties arises from God's blessings

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
10 days ago

Philippians 4:19 And my God shall fulfill all your necessities through his riches with glory in Jesus Christ.

BudsPhyl
$ 25.00 USD
10 days ago

love ya brother

Lisa4Liberty
$ 50.00 USD
10 days ago

Praying for you!

The Lawler Family
$ 39.00 USD
10 days ago

I know it’s not much but it’s start to help. Much love from Crystel, Jr and I. Crazy how I had $39 left in my account to help. Use it as a sign from God that all will be well. God bless you my brother.

Lalalalinda
$ 25.00 USD
10 days ago

God has plans for you, my friend. 🙏

