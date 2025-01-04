Save me from being evicted

Monthly Goal:
USD $400
Total Raised:
USD $979
Raised this month:
USD $979
Campaign funds will be received by Allen Brady
I previously lost my job at a restaurant that was forced to close due to lack of customer base. Due to the current regime in control of our government, there is a serious lack of employment in my area, and due to not having my own transportation, I'm forced to walk everywhere. I really don't want to go this route, and I am still searching for another job. Hopefully, things will open up soon under the new Trump administration.
Praying a better job comes a long soon. Much Love
Hang in there, good things will be happening very soon. And I will pray for you.
Prayers!!
Much Love and Prayers Coming Brother, may you prosper in God's name #TeamChrist MG Show sent me :-)
Get you a new outfit, smile, and get out there and find a better job! You’ve got this!
Prayers up for you brother 🙏
Good Bless you dear brother Allen hope that think go better for you Lots of love Lydia
To my brother in Christ. Stand tall my friend. God speed!
Wish I could do more. Love you brother. God bless you!
Lord, we thank thank You for giving this family a place to dwell, love that unites them, and hope for tomorrow. Please bless them and carry them through this difficult time. Amen
Blessings of love, brother. God will find a way to your independence again soon!
God is our refuge and strength, an ever present help in trouble. Psalm 46:1
Prayers brother
I pray when Trump takes office that things open up for you & opertunaties arises from God's blessings
Philippians 4:19 And my God shall fulfill all your necessities through his riches with glory in Jesus Christ.
love ya brother
Praying for you!
I know it’s not much but it’s start to help. Much love from Crystel, Jr and I. Crazy how I had $39 left in my account to help. Use it as a sign from God that all will be well. God bless you my brother.
God has plans for you, my friend. 🙏
