Rally to Save Lucretia Hughes' Home

Dear Friends, Family, and Supporters,

My name is Lucretia Hughes, and I’m reaching out with an urgent plea to help save the home of Lucretia Hughes ( @cre35 ), a true American patriot, devoted mother, and passionate advocate for freedom. Lucretia has faced unimaginable challenges, including the tragic loss of her son to gun violence in 2016, yet she continues to fight for her family and community with unwavering strength.

Right now, Lucretia is at risk of losing her home due to a legal challenge – which placed her financial hardship in trying to save her home in the last 3 years. This home is more than just a house; it’s a sanctuary for her family, a place of healing, a Rally Place and a foundation for her tireless work to make a difference.

We’re launching this GiveSendGo campaign to raise 337,500 to help Lucretia keep her home and provide stability for her family. Your support can make a real impact:

$25 could help cover essential utilities to keep the home running.

$100 could contribute to Saving her Home.

$250 could make a significant dent in Saving her Home.

Lucretia has always been there for others, speaking out against injustice and supporting causes that matter. Now, it’s our turn to stand by her. Every donation, no matter how small, brings us closer to securing her home and giving her the peace of mind she deserves.

How You Can Help:

Donate: Click the link below to contribute any amount you can. Every dollar counts!

Share: Spread the word by sharing this campaign on social media, with friends, and in your community. The more people who see this, the closer we get to our goal.

Pray: If you can’t donate, please keep Lucretia and her family in your prayers.

Thank you for rallying around Lucretia in her time of need. Together, we can help her keep her home and continue her powerful work. Let’s show her she’s not alone in this fight.

With gratitude,