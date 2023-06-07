First Amendment Defense for Teacher Ray Shelton

Ray Shelton has been a fifth grade teacher at the Mark Keppel Elementary School in Glendale, California for the last 25 years. He has been named the school district’s “Teacher of the Year” twice and earlier this year won the PTA’s Golden Oak Award. Recently, Ray spoke at school board meeting where he opposed district policies that promote transgenderism and allow the secret transing of children behind their parents’ backs. The next morning, Ray was pulled from his class and placed on administrative leave with a letter stating he was under investigation for unspecified “misconduct.”



Funds are being raised for Ray's legal expenses to defend his First Amendment right to free speech. All contributions are greatly appreciated. Any proceeds collected which exceed those necessary to cover Ray's legal expenses will be donated to a free speech advocacy program.



***All funds will be sent to and managed by The Pivtorak Law Firm***

