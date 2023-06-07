First Amendment Defense for Teacher Ray Shelton

Raised:
USD $33,928
Campaign funds will be received by The Pivtorak Law Firm, PC
Ray Shelton has been a fifth grade teacher at the Mark Keppel Elementary School in Glendale, California for the last 25 years. He has been named the school district’s “Teacher of the Year” twice and earlier this year won the PTA’s Golden Oak Award. Recently, Ray spoke at school board meeting where he opposed district policies that promote transgenderism and allow the secret transing of children behind their parents’ backs. The next morning, Ray was pulled from his class and placed on administrative leave with a letter stating he was under investigation for unspecified “misconduct.”
Funds are being raised for Ray's legal expenses to defend his First Amendment right to free speech. All contributions are greatly appreciated. Any proceeds collected which exceed those necessary to cover Ray's legal expenses will be donated to a free speech advocacy program.
***All funds will be sent to and managed by The Pivtorak Law Firm***
"Aslan is on the move." God is always working in mysterious ways. Thanks to courageous people like Ray Shelton and his team, we are starting to see wins for truth and decency in dark places like the Glendale School District.
fight Fight FIGHT
The opposite of truth is tolerance…keep standing strong for TRUTH! You’re in our prayers daily.
From a Christian to you Ray, thank you for standing for what is good, true, and right. Thank you for protecting the children.
Standing with you from afar.
We must support the warriors on the front lines against the gender woo.
Make no peace with evil.
I know it's not much but I figure every little bit helps. I am so sorry that this is happening to you sir, it is so unjust. Thank you for standing for truth and against the abusive indoctrination of children. Sending love, support and prayers from Australia 🙏✝️❤️
Thank you for your strength, courage, and above all moral principles.
You are right. You will win. History, and the powers that be, will not be kind to those in our society that intentionally corrupted the minds and bodies of our children.
Thank you for standing up for children and parents in CA!
December 15th, 2024
On November 15, 2024 federal district court judge, Hon. Consuelo B. Marshall, denied the Defendants' motion to dismiss Ray Shelton's case, ruling that Plaintiff has sufficiently pled his First Amendment, retaliation, and conspiracy claims against Defendants. A copy of the order can be found HERE.
The case is now moving forward to the evidence-gathering phase, where Mr. Shelton can obtain information and documents from Defendants and depose witnesses, in order to help him prove his allegations.
Your continued support is appreciated as we progress in the fight for justice.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.