Support Ray & Karolyn Park for Expenses

Goal:
USD $27,428
Raised:
USD $17,080
Campaign funds will be received by Karolyn Park
Ray and Karolyn Park incurred substantial expenses (over $28,000) for expert consultation in the course of helping members to petition Park Street Church and to prepare for our Annual and Special Meetings to address the concerns of members and petitioners in a lawful, correct and prudent manner. The Parks have not asked for financial support to help cover these expenses and they have specifically stated that priority should be given to the fundraising campaign organized by Ling Yi via GoFundMe to provide support for our six ministers in transition. However, for those having the desire and ability, they welcome your support to help cover these expenses.
Ray and Karolyn, you continue to be a huge blessing to all of us. Thank you so much
Thanks for organizing this for them!!
Thank you for being truth-tellers.
Thank you so much, Ray and Karolyn for your dedicated service. We truly appreciate all of your hard work and efforts.
Thanks for your hard work and for taking on such a heavy burden! Dan + Courtney
Thanks for being our CHAMPION!
Your love and commitment is much appreciated. It’s been a blessing to get to know you. Thank you
Thank you, Karolyn and Ray!
Thank you so much, Karolyn and Raymond!
Thank you for your dedication, service, and love.
Our hearts are full of gratitude.
January 2nd, 2025
Dear Brothers and Sisters and Friends of Ray and Karolyn Park,
It's been a little over four months since launching the GiveSendGo Campaign for Ray and Karolyn and in that short time over $18,000 have been donated to defray 64% of their expenses. THANK YOU FOR YOUR GENEROSITY!
I wish to let you also know that we will leave the campaign open for somewhat longer as a substantial amount remains to reach the goal and donations have continued to come in over the past month.
Please note all donations past and future have been anonymized because it came to our attention that elders at PSC have been monitoring the campaign to see who is donating.
Happy New Year!
Brian
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.