Support Ray & Karolyn Park for Expenses

Ray and Karolyn Park incurred substantial expenses (over $28,000) for expert consultation in the course of helping members to petition Park Street Church and to prepare for our Annual and Special Meetings to address the concerns of members and petitioners in a lawful, correct and prudent manner. The Parks have not asked for financial support to help cover these expenses and they have specifically stated that priority should be given to the fundraising campaign organized by Ling Yi via GoFundMe to provide support for our six ministers in transition. However, for those having the desire and ability, they welcome your support to help cover these expenses.

