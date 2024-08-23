Campaign Image

Support Ray & Karolyn Park for Expenses

Goal:

 USD $27,428

Raised:

 USD $17,080

Campaign created by Brian Wilford

Campaign funds will be received by Karolyn Park

Ray and Karolyn Park incurred substantial expenses (over $28,000) for expert consultation in the course of helping members to petition Park Street Church and to prepare for our Annual and Special Meetings to address the concerns of members and petitioners in a lawful, correct and prudent manner.  The Parks have not asked for financial support to help cover these expenses and they have specifically stated that priority should be given to the fundraising campaign organized by Ling Yi via GoFundMe to provide support for our six ministers in transition.  However, for those having the desire and ability, they welcome your support to help cover these expenses.

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 2000.00 USD
13 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 2000.00 USD
26 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 2000.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Ray and Karolyn, you continue to be a huge blessing to all of us. Thank you so much

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

Thanks for organizing this for them!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
3 months ago

Thank you for being truth-tellers.

Anonymous Giver
$ 2000.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Thank you so much, Ray and Karolyn for your dedicated service. We truly appreciate all of your hard work and efforts.

Anonymous Giver
$ 2000.00 USD
4 months ago

Thanks for your hard work and for taking on such a heavy burden! Dan + Courtney

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
4 months ago

Thanks for being our CHAMPION!

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
4 months ago

Your love and commitment is much appreciated. It’s been a blessing to get to know you. Thank you

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
4 months ago

Thank you, Karolyn and Ray!

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
4 months ago

Thank you so much, Karolyn and Raymond!

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
4 months ago

Thank you for your dedication, service, and love.

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
4 months ago

Our hearts are full of gratitude.

Updates

Update #2

January 2nd, 2025

Dear Brothers and Sisters and Friends of Ray and Karolyn Park,

It's been a little over four months since launching the GiveSendGo Campaign for Ray and Karolyn and in that short time over $18,000 have been donated to defray 64% of their expenses.  THANK YOU FOR YOUR GENEROSITY!

I wish to let you also know that we will leave the campaign open for somewhat longer as a substantial amount remains to reach the goal and donations have continued to come in over the past month.

Please note all donations past and future have been anonymized because it came to our attention that elders at PSC have been monitoring the campaign to see who is donating.

Happy New Year!

Brian

