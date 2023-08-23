Legal Defense Fund

Goal:
USD $500,000
Campaign funds will be received by Ray Smith III
Ray S. Smith, III served as President Trump’s lead counsel during the 2020 election in Georgia. Smith represented President Trump in the now infamous lawsuit Trump v. Raffensperger challenging the results of the 2020 Presidential Election pursuant to O.C.G.A. 21-5-522 and Article 13 of the Georgia Election Code. On August 16, 2023, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis indicted Smith, along with President Trump and 17 other defendants, for defending his client and his legal right to contest an election.
Smith fought tirelessly and advocated zealously for President Trump, the Georgia Republican Party, and the Constitution of the United States of America and is now being persecuted and prosecuted for defending freedom and upholding his ethical and professional duty in representing his clients. Free and fair elections are the bedrock of our democracy and if America doesn’t have that, then we have nothing. Accountability and transparency in our elections should be of the utmost importance to all Americans and those who fight to lawfully protect our elections should not be punished for executing their professional duty.
Smith is not just a lawyer; he is a husband, a father, and a friend to everyone in the community and now needs your help. The funds raised here will be used to pay for Smith’s legal team to help them fight for justice and the rule of law.
A donation, a prayer, or a share of this page is greatly appreciated and humbly received. We will keep you posted on any and all developments throughout the defense of Ray S. Smith, III and thank each and every one of you for your support.
God Bless the United States of America.
We're behind you friend! Thank you for supporting our President, #45! God Bless you and God save our home.
Hang in there, brother!
May God bless you and your family and May he bring Justice to you and all your co-defendants.
Thank you for your courage and love of the truth. We stand with you, along with millions of freedom loving patriots. May God's strength and joy be your portion as you trust in Jesus Christ. He, indeed, loves you!
I am so sorry this has happened to you! Justice is hard to come by in Biden's America!
God bless you and protect you on this journey. Millions of us are in your corner.
Wishing Ray Smith relief.
In your corner Ray!
Pulling for you
