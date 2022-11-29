Missional Living and Traveling #GivingTuesday

Greetings, friends!

I am Mr. Ravi and I have been living and serving in Cambodia for the past three years as the Lord has been leading and guiding me for His glory. Currently, I serve as a missionary English teacher (Mission Builder) at a ‘Youth Development Centre’ (YDC), which is a ministry of YWAM in Cambodia. Apart from teaching and nurturing the local Cambodians at YDC, I freely contribute to ‘Our Daily Bread Ministries as a ‘Voluntary Contributory Writer’ for the South Asian Edition. Similarly, I contribute missional articles and poems to a friend’s local Australian-based mission magazine, which aims to reach out and challenge the singles for missions. Since God has given me a heart for writing, I’m learning more about ‘relationship, sexuality, and marriage’ etc. and sacrificially working on a writing project based on those topics; this I do in order to serve the youths with biblical foundational truths in the days to come. A Washington-based YWAM mission base (ywamdb.com) has GRANTED a 30- months visa petition on my behalf; thus, I’ll be traveling to Washington State soon after my visa confirmation. Serving with YWAM means trusting in the provision of God by means of self-fundraising prayerfully since no missionary serving with YWAM receives any salary/payment. Thus, while I trust God with my empty hands, I invite you to stand with me prayerfully and with giving towards my missional living and travels. My fundraising goal is $5000 to provide my current personal expenses and missional needs in Cambodia and my travel and missional needs in the Washington States.

I am already grateful for your prayers and financial giving. Thank you! #GivingTuesday

