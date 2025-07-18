Stand by Jeannie & Stephen A Thousand Dreams

We are raising support as we continue rebuilding our lives after a long, painful season of injustice. My husband, Stephen, was sentenced harshly in 2023, and though he is now released—hallelujah!—we’re facing a new set of challenges with hope and determination.

We relocated 18 hours away from home for opportunity. Some doors opened, others fell apart. Stephen was promised a job that didn’t pan out, but he’s working hard now and preparing to take a test that would lead to a promotion and pay raise.

I’ve written a book called Process to share our story and give glory to God. Our hope is to see it inspire hearts and open new doors for ministry, speaking, and healing.

We are trusting God for provision—through this page, through honest work, and through the kindness of people like you.

💛 What Your Support Helps With:

• Basic living expenses during this time of transition

• Emergency needs (because life still happens)

• Printing and sharing materials to raise awareness

• Outreach, ministry, and gospel-sharing through Jeannie’s writing

• A truck and trailer for Stephen’s tree work (his dream is to build a business!)

• Start-up funds for Jeannie’s faith-rooted business & creative projects

• Long-term goal: Saving for a home to create stability and cut costs over time

🙌 How You Can Help:

• Pray for our family—we believe in the power of prayer

• Give—any amount is deeply appreciated and goes a long way

• Share this page with churches, friends, or anyone who cares about justice

• Partner with us if you have a business, podcast, church, or organization and want to collaborate or help

We are doing our best, working hard, and trusting God with the increase. We are so grateful for every single person who has stood with us—whether by prayer, encouragement, or generosity.

Thank you for helping us build a life full of purpose, rooted in truth, grace, and courage.

With love and hope,

Jeannie & Stephen Randolph

💛🙏✨



