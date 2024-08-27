Randolph Family Cancer Survival Fund

Goal:
USD $11,000
Raised:
USD $1,565
Campaign funds will be received by Casandra Randolph
Dr. Matthew Randolph is a strong Christian, a brilliant Rare Childhood Cancer Researcher, and a licensed Doctor of Veterinary Medicine. After all that schooling, getting married, graduating, and starting a family, he began a post-doctoral fellowship in rare childhood cancer research, landing him in Colorado and Oregon and eventually NYC. Though he has never discussed religion or politics in the work environment, his conservative values and strong Christian faith found him persecuted by his employers. Fired during the pandemic at the conclusion of his post doctoral bench research for refusing the mRNA injection (after having survived COVID and donating convalescent plasma (which contained his natural immunity) to support those who were unable to be vaccinated) and subsequently being denied unemployment by the state of New York, he returned to Georgia to write up his research and try to move on with his career and the entire ordeal. He worked for over a year to get his research published because he found hard data in his post-doc research that questioned a bias in the scientific community, and therefore was asked to repeat a number of experiments - all of which had the same results with the same hard data.
At the verge of launching his career, he was fired because he refused a shot he didn't need that has been proven to cause harm to many. He worked for free for over a year because he still had to publish his research, or he wouldn't be able to launch his research career. Finally, at the precipice of his work being published, he was diagnosed with stage 4 adenocarcinoma, and in October of '23 his family began our fight against cancer. The enemy has come hard against our family, and yet we are strong in the Lord, confident in His love and provision, and immovable on His promise of healing. That being said, having been fired from the post-doc for refusing the vaccine, and landing in a part of the country that has absolutely no cancer research happening in it, he returned to veterinary work, only to be told after a routine screening exam that he himself had cancer. Having two small children and several years without adequate income thanks to the pandemic and the tyranny that ensued, we simply need help. Funds raised from this campaign will go to pay for medicine and bills so that our family can survive while he continues this battle. There are simply not words that can even begin to express our appreciation for your help! God's word says that He came to give us life and life more abundantly. Thank you for being life for us. Your generosity is the feet and hands of God in our family's current situation.
Our family has a vision for a beautiful resort where researchers for rare childhood cancers and canine cancers alike can come together to collaborate and perform the vital work necessary to find cures and update treatment protocols for these cancers. A place where pet owners find comfort while their beloved pet is being treated with groundbreaking new treatments, and where children and their families can come for treatments and enjoy the time they have with their children during some of the hardest times of their beautiful young lives. Ever since we have been pressing into prayer for this vision, we have had one thing after another come against us. But we will not let this get us down. In his own words, "the devil thought he could take me out with this, but he didn't realize he is just giving me street cred' with the children I will one day be working with to bring cures to!" We are determined to work with God to create a beautiful refuge where those who are sick come to be healed - physically, spiritually, and emotionally! With God guiding us, it is sure to be a place of miraculous cures! If you are interested in hearing more about the vision that we have, or in donating to bring that vision into a reality, please watch the video on the Rapha Resort here. Thank you for your prayers and the financial support for our family, and may God be the author of abundant Blessings in your life!!!
We're sorry we haven't been able to give lately! We love you guys so much. As always, you are in our prayers nearly every day. We are encouraged by your faith and devotion to each other and God throughout this ordeal. We look forward to giving more frequently in the near future. God bless.
We’re so sorry we haven’t been to give as of late! The transition to NYC has been tough! However, we both have been praying for you and your beautiful family and, above all, we have been trusting God with Matthew’s health and healing. Grace and peace to you both, and we look forward to giving to your campaign soon!
Prayers in addition
We are praying earnestly for you, my friend.
We love you, Matthew, Casey, Emerson, and Karsten!
I love you guys and am praying for you!
December 13th, 2024
Since the previous update, Matthew has had 7 cycles of chemo (x2 chemo drugs with an additional immunotherapy drug added). Yesterday we travelled to Shands where Matthew had new liver scans done. While we are still awaiting results, the liver surgeon informed us that though the new aggressive spot was still there, it is smaller, and he was no longer seeing the numerous smaller nodes they saw on the previous scan. We are Praising God for positive report, even if it is not the final report we were hoping for! Our liver surgeon will be consulting further with the tumor board to determine next steps. If the team concurs, he hopes to be recommending another surgery, where he will go in and burn the remaining tumors, and then recommend potentially shortening the length of the chemotherapy. The timing gets tricky because if they want to have surgery, we have to stop the treatments for 6-8 weeks, which carries it's own risks...
At any rate, we are jumping for joy at the possibility of a shortened chemo regimen, and are believing that we will not have to complete the current course as it is currently prescribed! We have repeat scans scheduled for March of '25. Hopefully we will be hearing back just before Christmas with an updated plan of care! Though this is not the final outcome we were hoping for, we are thankful for a positive report, and for seeing progress continuing to line up with God's complete healing and restoration!
As Christmas approaches, our little family is ever so thankful to be have eachother, and to have been shown so much love throughout the year! We will be spending time together learning how it is better to give than to receive, and that even when we think our resources are limited, with a little imagination, we can make all kinds of things that will lift up others! Please know that not one Blessing we have received, be it a thought for us, a prayer, a message, or a gift, has gone unnoticed! Your generosity and love are evidence that God cares for us, and that He is not done with us yet! We have been praying that God would return your generosity many many times over, and we 100% believe that He has heard those prayers! May your days be bright with the Love of God that shines greatly through you and upon you!!! Merry Christmas Everyone!!!
August 27th, 2024
Matthew to date has had 6 rounds of infusion chemo (x2 types of chemo) which began in November of 2023. After which he had 25 sessions of radiation therapy and oral chemo. At the end of June 2024 he had surgery to remove the original mass, reconstruct the organ it was in, divert the colon until the original sight was fully healed, and to remove three metastases in the liver. Two weeks post surgery a blood test was done that indicated that they hadn't gotten it all. The test was redone just to confirm, which it did. Monday we had imaging done that confirmed 2 new masses in the liver. This will require non-invasive intervention of some kind (possibly ablation) and more chemo and radiation treatments.
God's word is very clear. Matthew's body is a temple unto the Lord. It was bought and paid for by Christ Jesus himself. What the Lord has purchased, the Devil cannot have. This battle belongs to God, and we have given it to him and left it there. We are anticipating nothing other than complete and total healing where cancer is driven out and can never rear it's ugly head again. Scripture tells us that the battle belongs to God, and that God is always victorious. For there is nothing in heaven or on earth that can defeat the Lord God Almighty! And we, being His children, can partake in His promises because they are meant for us. So Matthew's victory over cancer is assured. We are simply waiting for his body to line up with the TRUTH in God's word. We will run this race and do our very best to not grow weary. We will keep our eyes on Him, and we will proclaim His truth over this situation.
