Randolph Family Cancer Survival Fund

Dr. Matthew Randolph is a strong Christian, a brilliant Rare Childhood Cancer Researcher, and a licensed Doctor of Veterinary Medicine. After all that schooling, getting married, graduating, and starting a family, he began a post-doctoral fellowship in rare childhood cancer research, landing him in Colorado and Oregon and eventually NYC. Though he has never discussed religion or politics in the work environment, his conservative values and strong Christian faith found him persecuted by his employers. Fired during the pandemic at the conclusion of his post doctoral bench research for refusing the mRNA injection (after having survived COVID and donating convalescent plasma (which contained his natural immunity) to support those who were unable to be vaccinated) and subsequently being denied unemployment by the state of New York, he returned to Georgia to write up his research and try to move on with his career and the entire ordeal. He worked for over a year to get his research published because he found hard data in his post-doc research that questioned a bias in the scientific community, and therefore was asked to repeat a number of experiments - all of which had the same results with the same hard data.

At the verge of launching his career, he was fired because he refused a shot he didn't need that has been proven to cause harm to many. He worked for free for over a year because he still had to publish his research, or he wouldn't be able to launch his research career. Finally, at the precipice of his work being published, he was diagnosed with stage 4 adenocarcinoma, and in October of '23 his family began our fight against cancer. The enemy has come hard against our family, and yet we are strong in the Lord, confident in His love and provision, and immovable on His promise of healing. That being said, having been fired from the post-doc for refusing the vaccine, and landing in a part of the country that has absolutely no cancer research happening in it, he returned to veterinary work, only to be told after a routine screening exam that he himself had cancer. Having two small children and several years without adequate income thanks to the pandemic and the tyranny that ensued, we simply need help. Funds raised from this campaign will go to pay for medicine and bills so that our family can survive while he continues this battle. There are simply not words that can even begin to express our appreciation for your help! God's word says that He came to give us life and life more abundantly. Thank you for being life for us. Your generosity is the feet and hands of God in our family's current situation.

Our family has a vision for a beautiful resort where researchers for rare childhood cancers and canine cancers alike can come together to collaborate and perform the vital work necessary to find cures and update treatment protocols for these cancers. A place where pet owners find comfort while their beloved pet is being treated with groundbreaking new treatments, and where children and their families can come for treatments and enjoy the time they have with their children during some of the hardest times of their beautiful young lives. Ever since we have been pressing into prayer for this vision, we have had one thing after another come against us. But we will not let this get us down. In his own words, "the devil thought he could take me out with this, but he didn't realize he is just giving me street cred' with the children I will one day be working with to bring cures to!" We are determined to work with God to create a beautiful refuge where those who are sick come to be healed - physically, spiritually, and emotionally! With God guiding us, it is sure to be a place of miraculous cures! If you are interested in hearing more about the vision that we have, or in donating to bring that vision into a reality, please watch the video on the Rapha Resort here. Thank you for your prayers and the financial support for our family, and may God be the author of abundant Blessings in your life!!!

