Harmony Fund

Goal:

 USD $40,000

Raised:

 USD $24,810

Campaign created by Ronn Seidenglanz

Campaign funds will be received by Ronn Seidenglanz

Harmony Fund

We have set up this fund to help our brother Randall Harris in support of his Daughter. We have set up a trust to help support Harmony as she goes through life without her Daddy.

It is up to us, Randall's friends, and the Wakeboard Community to make sure that we all step into that role however we can. I know Randall would do the same. Any amount would be greatly appreciated and very meaningful to Randall. 

God bless!!

We love you Randall!  

Recent Donations
Show:
Darren and Nancy Manzari
$ 250.00 USD
1 day ago

We love you, Randall! We are so blessed to have had you as part of our lives. You will always be remembered and deeply missed in our family. We will be praying for your daughter Harmony always, and keeping her close in our hearts.

Dave Patterson
$ 200.00 USD
1 day ago

From the first film I ever bought (Mayday), to the countless after, Randall always went FULL HUNDO and inspired me to do the same with my life. So grateful for the passion you helped cultivate in me, which started in wakeboarding and led me to live a life chasing passion. Forever grateful for the inspiration you gave me Randall!

Josh Skogen
$ 100.00 USD
4 days ago

Thank you Randall for all of the inspiration. We will miss you

Peter Payleitner
$ 100.00 USD
4 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
5 days ago

The man. Peace and love harmony

Nadine Naumann
$ 100.00 USD
5 days ago

Chris Law
$ 100.00 USD
5 days ago

Blades
$ 300.00 USD
7 days ago

Bret Christopherson
$ 50.00 USD
7 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
7 days ago

respect from the most north side ever, rest in peace, the greatest

Toni Gmuer
$ 25.00 USD
7 days ago

🙏🙏🙏

Matt Richards
$ 50.00 USD
7 days ago

Eric Chapman
$ 25.00 USD
8 days ago

♥️ legend

Grant Kalkoske
$ 200.00 USD
8 days ago

Jason Callen
$ 50.00 USD
8 days ago

Thank you for everything Randall, I wish there was more that we could do for you.

Eric Schermerhorn
$ 25.00 USD
8 days ago

Ron and Joan Lancial
$ 250.00 USD
8 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
8 days ago

No Words. Harmony, your daddy is legend and he Will be with you , always

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
8 days ago

The Okas
$ 200.00 USD
8 days ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo