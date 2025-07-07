Harmony Fund

We have set up this fund to help our brother Randall Harris in support of his Daughter. We have set up a trust to help support Harmony as she goes through life without her Daddy.

It is up to us, Randall's friends, and the Wakeboard Community to make sure that we all step into that role however we can. I know Randall would do the same. Any amount would be greatly appreciated and very meaningful to Randall.

God bless!!



We love you Randall!