Harmony Fund

Goal:
USD $40,000
Raised:
USD $24,810
Campaign funds will be received by Ronn Seidenglanz
We have set up this fund to help our brother Randall Harris in support of his Daughter. We have set up a trust to help support Harmony as she goes through life without her Daddy.
It is up to us, Randall's friends, and the Wakeboard Community to make sure that we all step into that role however we can. I know Randall would do the same. Any amount would be greatly appreciated and very meaningful to Randall.
God bless!!
We love you Randall!
We love you, Randall! We are so blessed to have had you as part of our lives. You will always be remembered and deeply missed in our family. We will be praying for your daughter Harmony always, and keeping her close in our hearts.
From the first film I ever bought (Mayday), to the countless after, Randall always went FULL HUNDO and inspired me to do the same with my life. So grateful for the passion you helped cultivate in me, which started in wakeboarding and led me to live a life chasing passion. Forever grateful for the inspiration you gave me Randall!
Thank you Randall for all of the inspiration. We will miss you
The man. Peace and love harmony
respect from the most north side ever, rest in peace, the greatest
🙏🙏🙏
♥️ legend
Thank you for everything Randall, I wish there was more that we could do for you.
No Words. Harmony, your daddy is legend and he Will be with you , always
