Rooted and Grounded – A Home for our Church Family

On May 11, 2003, Coram Deo held its first official Sunday service in the lunch room of an elementary school in Littleton, Colorado. Twenty years later, Coram Deo URC is still faithfully carrying out its mission to share our Reformed faith and bring the gospel to the community of south Denver. During those twenty years, we have leased space from five different organizations in order to worship and minister in our community. In January, 2021, the Seventh Day Adventist church whose building we’d leased for seven years signed a lease with another church that offered twice what we had been paying. This left our leadership with a matter of a few weeks to find a new building where our congregation could worship. As these events unfolded a congregational meeting was held to discuss the difficult situation that our church was facing. At this meeting, a clear consensus was communicated by our members: We need to find a permanent home for our church family.

Since the spring of 2021, the Coram Deo family has been meeting at the gym of a local church in Centennial, Colorado. We praise the Lord for his faithfulness in finding us another temporary building for our Sunday worship! However, we still firmly believe that purchasing a permanent home of our own will facilitate our growth and provide stability for Coram Deo as we embark on the next 20 years of our ministry. We know that our faith requires community and our temporary situation makes it hard to foster our community. Our temporary home allows us to gather for a few hours for Sunday worship, but we are limited to those few hours each week. In our current situation, fellowship events are logistically challenging. We are unable to host community outreach programs and special events to preach the gospel. Furthermore, in our 20 years of “nomadic” existence, we have lost members every time we’ve had to move locations. We’ve been a nomadic congregation without roots for too long. Investing in a permanent home will allow us to establish those roots, establish our presence and send a message that Coram Deo is here to stay.

During the two years since we began looking for a permanent home, the Lord has worked through generous donors and we’ve raised more than $1.5 million dollars! Great is His faithfulness! However, the reality is that suitable properties (or land suitable for building) in our target area will cost $2.5 million or more. Bank loans for a church of our size will not be sufficient to make up the necessary funding. That’s why we are launching a capital campaign to secure the finances needed for this investment. When the apostle Paul prayed on behalf of the Ephesian church that Christ would dwell in them (Eph. 3:17), the inevitable consequence of such dwelling was that the church would be rooted and grounded in love for Jesus Christ and for one another. This rootedness brings strength, understanding and assurance. Coram Deo Reformation Church would be a people planted deep by the river of Christ's love. These words of Paul were chosen as the title and slogan for our building campaign out of a twofold desire: to be rooted and grounded in love, and regionally to plant roots in the spiritually impoverished land of Denver, Colorado. We are calling on all our members past and present and concerned friends to contribute to our cause. We humbly ask that you prayerfully consider giving to our capital campaign.

“He who supplies seed to the sower and bread for food will supply and multiply your seed for sowing and increase the harvest of your righteousness. You will be enriched in every way to be generous in every way, which through us will produce thanksgiving to God.” 2 Corinthians 9:10-11



