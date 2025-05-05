Help fix or replace our family vehicle

We are trying to raise funds to help replace or fix our shared family vehicle. My brother in law was getting married right outside of Cincinnati OH where he lives. We took our first family road trip with our two young boys from our home in New Hampshire everything went perfectly on the way there and during our 3 day stay. On our way back, traveling on I80 east we got clipped from behind by a semi during a torrential downpour with very low visibility which sent us hydroplaning into the guardrail. Everyone was okay and unhurt for the most part. Due to financial troubles over the last year we reduced our auto insurance coverage to only liability. After the tow truck fees the unplanned hotel stay and enterprise rental we are left with very little to replace the 2019 Honda Ridgeline we worked so hard to obtain and that we relied on. Anything you can spare is greatly appreciated by our little family thank you so much. Sincerely Matt, Estelle, Jacob and Jackson.