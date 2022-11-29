Kidnap and : An FBI Terror Plot

On October 8, 2020, the FBI announced the arrest of thirteen men who were allegedly “attempting to formulate a plan to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer” and “otherwise use violence to overthrow the state government.”

This event, dubbed the “Whitmer Fednapping Hoax” was astroturfed by every mainstream media outlet as proof that individuals they consider “far-right” are dangerous domestic terrorists.

None of these opinions by the media have been based in fact, and these men have lost their livelihoods, homes, relationships, and more because of a failed justice system. Even the two men who were acquitted of their charges (Brandon Caserta and Daniel Harris) have difficulty finding employment and moving past this obvious entrapment because neither the media nor the government is held accountable for their lies.

The FBI opened investigations on these men over the types of memes they shared on Facebook and their alleged discontent with the current political climate, including law enforcement.

The FBI then utilized its assets to fund, plan, and “attempt” to bring to fruition a plan to commit terrorist acts against state actors on domestic soil, and chose this group of men as the scapegoat for it. The FBI used at least twelve informants and two undercover agents (with unfettered access to taxpayer funds) to purchase alcohol, ammunition, vehicles, drugs, explosives, and more in order to frame these men for the felonies that the FBI themselves were committing.

The goal of this film is to expose the festering rot and corruption of the federal government’s police agencies, the media’s venomous bias, and show everyone who is willing to listen that they have no idea how bad things truly are.

We as a country need to make a change and start holding these people accountable – before it’s too late.

UPDATE: Attempting to make real change and hold the three letter agencies accountable is inherently risky.

When we began working on this project, we had a general idea of what would be required to complete it, but due to the massive influx of new information, traveling will become cost prohibitive at this rate. Not only that, but more interviews, data collection, checking, double checking, and triple checking the information we have, and vetting any potential new lead is stretching us thin. We also anticipate legal troubles in the future as this project gains traction.

Funding will also go towards our crew, editor, and other post-production costs (colorist, audio mix...), as well as equipment and music licensing.

We humbly ask for your support - to allow us to provide a voice for the voiceless, and allow these men to tell their stories.

- Christina Urso



