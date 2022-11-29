Kidnap and : An FBI Terror Plot

Goal:
USD $150,000
Raised:
USD $42,030
Campaign funds will be received by Christina Urso
On October 8, 2020, the FBI announced the arrest of thirteen men who were allegedly “attempting to formulate a plan to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer” and “otherwise use violence to overthrow the state government.”
This event, dubbed the “Whitmer Fednapping Hoax” was astroturfed by every mainstream media outlet as proof that individuals they consider “far-right” are dangerous domestic terrorists.
None of these opinions by the media have been based in fact, and these men have lost their livelihoods, homes, relationships, and more because of a failed justice system. Even the two men who were acquitted of their charges (Brandon Caserta and Daniel Harris) have difficulty finding employment and moving past this obvious entrapment because neither the media nor the government is held accountable for their lies.
The FBI opened investigations on these men over the types of memes they shared on Facebook and their alleged discontent with the current political climate, including law enforcement.
The FBI then utilized its assets to fund, plan, and “attempt” to bring to fruition a plan to commit terrorist acts against state actors on domestic soil, and chose this group of men as the scapegoat for it. The FBI used at least twelve informants and two undercover agents (with unfettered access to taxpayer funds) to purchase alcohol, ammunition, vehicles, drugs, explosives, and more in order to frame these men for the felonies that the FBI themselves were committing.
The goal of this film is to expose the festering rot and corruption of the federal government’s police agencies, the media’s venomous bias, and show everyone who is willing to listen that they have no idea how bad things truly are.
We as a country need to make a change and start holding these people accountable – before it’s too late.
UPDATE: Attempting to make real change and hold the three letter agencies accountable is inherently risky.
When we began working on this project, we had a general idea of what would be required to complete it, but due to the massive influx of new information, traveling will become cost prohibitive at this rate. Not only that, but more interviews, data collection, checking, double checking, and triple checking the information we have, and vetting any potential new lead is stretching us thin. We also anticipate legal troubles in the future as this project gains traction.
Funding will also go towards our crew, editor, and other post-production costs (colorist, audio mix...), as well as equipment and music licensing.
We humbly ask for your support - to allow us to provide a voice for the voiceless, and allow these men to tell their stories.
- Christina Urso
Thanks for all you do to expose the corruption.
Thank you for your hard work in exposing the FBI!
A story that needs to be truthfully told, thanks
Thank you for doing this for those men, their families and our country.
Good luck.
The domestic terrorists are the FBI and the international terrorist are the CIA. Anyone from these agencies involved in this false flag should be in jail and stay there for a long time. They are the actual terrorists.
Good Luck, can't wait to see the end result!
October 2nd, 2024
We have a PO Box now for donations if anyone is having problems:
Check or money order can be made payable to:
Christina Urso and/or K and K Film
PO Box 4054
Merrifield, VA 22116
September 27th, 2024
I am proud to present the second trailer for “Kidnap and : an FBI Terror Plot!”
Last year, after conducting just one interview, we released our first trailer, created our fundraiser, and began gathering the resources we would need to tell this important story!
One year later, we are proud to show you all the work we have done and how much we have improved.
Since we started this journey, 3 additional men were acquitted, bringing the total number of acquittals to five. Five men are currently appealing, with the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals about to decide on whether Adam Fox and Barry Croft will get a new trial.
We have done the legwork, filmed our interviews, improved our skills and now we need your help again to get this film finished. This film has been crowdfunded the entire way and we could not have done any of this without your support.
We need your help to get the film finished in the highest quality and distributed to as many people as possible. Please help us meet our fundraising goal so we can hire the people we need to get this done! We know how hard times are right now, any amount you can give will help go a long way. We are in a race against the clock, these men do not have 3 years to wait, and we have no one funding us except you, the viewers, and the supporters.
Please help us finish the film!
July 6th, 2024
I am so excited to let you all know we have a second, extended trailer coming soon. As you know, this entire documentary has been crowdfunded. The original trailer was cut after we had only done 1 interview, we have done so many since, traveling across the country, up and down the state of Michigan, etc. This new trailer will reflect all the work we have been able to do so far because of your incredibly generous support! The new trailer will be posted here and it will go up on our website and all the official socials - it should be up soon!
April 23rd, 2024
I have an update on the documentary - please watch the video update here!!
Thank you all again so much for your continued support of this massive project. There would not be a film without every single one of you who have donated and supported the project by sharing out links online. We are so close to the finish line - we just need to get these last 2 trips out of the way so we can get back into editing in post-production. I am so grateful to each and every one of you. God bless you all!
October 29th, 2023
We've taken the first steps, and now we need your support to finish what we've started. "Kidnap and K*ll: An FBI Terror Plot" is an essential documentary that dives into a story that calls for justice, transparency, and accountability.
🌐 Our Ongoing Mission:
Our mission has just begun. We've gathered the interviews and materials we need, and we're determined to complete this project swiftly. We aim to shine a light on a case that challenges the core principles of due process and fairness.
🎥 Why Your Support Is Vital:
Your contribution will help us put all the pieces together. It will ensure that we can edit the film to its highest quality, maintain production values, and get this documentary to the public as soon as possible.
By supporting our project, you're taking a stand for accountability and demanding that the truth be revealed. You're supporting a documentary that will challenge the world's most powerful government and make history.
🌟 Perks for Supporters:
To show our appreciation, we are offering perks to our generous supporters, including having your name in the credits for all non-anonymous supporters.
🔒 Transparency and Accountability:
We're committed to keeping you informed about our progress. Our transparency ensures that you'll see the impact of your support and the results of your investment in truth and justice.
🙏 Help Us Finish the Documentary:
Your support, no matter the amount, is crucial in bringing this story to its conclusion. By contributing to "Kidnap and K*ll : An FBI Terror Plot," you're contributing to a vital project that challenges the status quo and promotes transparency and integrity.
🔗 How to Contribute:
Click the link to our fundraising campaign to make a donation, and please share our project with your network. Your support is the final push we need to unveil the truth.
🎬 Join us in completing this historic project, making a powerful statement for justice, transparency, and accountability. Together, we can bring this vital documentary to the world and be a part of history. Thank you so much for your continued support!
October 2nd, 2023
Hello everyone!
If you follow the official documentary accounts or my personal ones you will have seen a lot has happened since my last update!
First: we got amazing footage from my prior trip and I did upload 2 videos on the official documentary YouTube channel just to show you the quality the footage we got so you understand how much has gone into this and that the funding has gone to good use!
Second: I recently covered the final trial of the last 3 guys who were facing "material support" charges and were looking at 20 years in prison. I streamed my coverage of the trial - got hit with a strike on my YouTube channel, got threatened by Sinclair Broadcasting with a "lawsuit" and traveled to Michigan to be there for the verdict. On the day of closing arguments, the prosecutor ended up screaming red-faced at me, accusing me of "pointing at the jurors" and trying to "intimidate" them, which was not true. Those 3 guys, Eric Molitor, Bill and Mike Null were found NOT GUILTY!
That is now 5 total acquittals by 2 different juries. It's huge and hopefully it helps the final 5 guys with their appeals. This is great news and will be a wonderful way to end the documentary but the story itself is not over. While I was in Michigan for the verdict, I decided to travel to 2 final states to interview 2 final folks for the documentary. Now all I have to do is one final follow up and we are moving into editing.
I am so excited to get some clips up for you guys as we edit. There is so much work that goes into this in the background. I still need to pay my editor, license music and footage, etc. We are trying to make this the type of film you could see at a movie theater - that level of professionalism, I so appreciate all the patience and support. We are such a small team - but we are working incredibly hard to get this finished as soon as possible. We actually have so much footage that it might have to be broken into 2 parts. Thank you everyone!!!
June 22nd, 2023
Hey everyone! There is so much exciting stuff happening. If you haven't seen it yet, Brandon and I recently appeared on Tim Pool's new show The Culture War to talk about the Fednapping hoax and the documentary. You can find it on the press page of our website or you call watch it here. Adam and Barry still remain in Supermax with limited communication. I have heard Barry in particular is getting it the worst. Barry is being sent to the CMU where he won't be able to communicate with loved ones. One 15 min phone call per month. Letters limited. He is concerned for his safety and the guards are giving him a hard time because he has filed complaints about improper treatment and has assisted other inmates with their cases. I am about to embark on a road trip to try to knock out the last of my interviews. This will entail a trip across the Midwest, I have to go back to Michigan, up to Elk Rapids and I have to go to Delaware, Florida and some other locations I cannot name. This is a monumental task, I am so grateful for the support I have received so far. Once these final interviews are completed, we should be able to move on to the editing stage.
May 30th, 2023
Hey guys, I have an official website for the documentary now! It isn't anything fancy yet but I just wanted to start building it. So, www.kandkfilm.com no longer redirects to this fundraiser, it now has it's own place. Thanks everyone!
May 20th, 2023
Hello everyone. I just wanted to let everyone know I have done some wonderful interviews recently. I did a written interview with a German Magazine, introducing the Whitmer "kidnapping plot" story to a European audience. I am super excited to share it with you all once it gets published. It should be in the June edition.
I just did a great interview with Sam Tripoli on the Tin Foil Hat Podcast, which can be viewed here:
Brandon and I will be talking to Tim Pool soon also about the documentary.
I will be traveling to a few different locations to film over the next 2 months or so and I am really excited about the progress we have been making.
From the bottom of my heart, thank you all for helping make this possible. It WILL and IS making a difference. Enjoy the rest of your weekend!
May 3rd, 2023
Since we launched our fundraiser and published the trailer for the documentary a lot has happened. We have already raised over $5k! That is such an incredible milestone! Adam Fox and Barry Croft were participating in the documentary from Newaygo County Jail and immediately after I got statements from them that they wanted to present to the Weaponization Committee they were both moved to different Supermax prisons.
Adam Fox was sent to the SHU at Florence Supermax. Barry Croft was sent to the SHU at Terre Haute Supermax. This has been incredibly hard for their families. They are now kept in 23 hour isolation, and limited to one 15 minute phone call per month. They both are appealing their convictions at the 6th Circuit and the move to Supermax has made that process even harder. 7 months after the retrial, they still had not been able to speak to their appeals lawyers. I heard from Barry's new appeals lawyer that he had been trying to speak to Barry to no avail.
We ask that you keep these men and their families in your prayers. I will be doing on interview about the film on Sam Tripoli's Tin Foil Hat program on May 17, 2023.
After that, I will be traveling to interview another person for the film. We need to keep raising funds to get this project funded so we can complete it! Thank you all so much and God bless!
January 31st, 2023
We have officially launched and released our trailer!!
It is now at the top of this fundraiser, but you can also view it here:
https://youtu.be/APGf2vabwmw
January 30th, 2023
We have created official social media accounts for the film.
YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/@kandkfilmofficial/
Twitter:
Fediverse:
https://nicecrew.digital/@kandkfilm
Gab:
Website (currently redirects here):
Contact info:
contact@kandkfilm.com
