Help Send Rachel to SongLab Once Again

Hi y’all, amazing friends and family,





I have been accepted once again to attend SongLab this January 2025. So many beautiful songs have been written and some recorded since I attended the first time back in summer 2023. I was truly amazed at your generosity and provision to partner with me in this adventure that now awaits me again.





SongLab opened many doors for me and launched me in ways I never expected with my songwriting. One of those beautiful ways was through co-writing. A missing piece that I have been so very blessed by. Often times writing with two heads is better than one. I’ve met some beautiful life giving people who are now dear friends of whom I’ve been able to write with and record with. Life’s journeys are much better with friends anyway and I love being a part of things that are bigger than myself. I even got to come home and give away what I learned to my worship team family.





If it feels beautiful for you to pour into me to attend SongLab again I will be extra delighted. I am already so grateful and joy filled by having you in my life to share this with. And…





…Because of SongLab I met my dear friend Jalyn McGill. She and I wrote a song I’m so proud of together last December 2023 and we recorded it together in August 2024. And then it released on all listening platforms this November 2024. It’s out now so be sure to listen here: https://ffm.to/myyes





I’m eager to get a jumpstart with songwriting in this new year 2025.





More details:

When is SongLab: Jan. 23-25, 2025

Where: San Antonio, TX

Goals: I need a total of $700

Expenses: SongLab registration & housing stay.

If the amount I raise exceeds the current goal, I will put those extra funds towards recording the next song.





I am so grateful and thankful for you. Thank you for investing in me in any way that feels beautiful to you. Thank you for praying for me. Thank you for believing in the greatness that’s on the inside of me and helping me birth it. It takes a team. And I’d be honored to have you on the team.

Thank you so kindly, ~Rachel :)











