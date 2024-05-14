ORU Rachel's Elementary Education

Hi, my name is Rachel Kaspereit and I believe the Lord is leading me into educating elementary students and have my GPA up to a 3.9 to earn scholarships . I am currently enrolled for my first year at ORU (Oral Roberts University) and have currently earned a little over half of my tuition in scholarships and plan on working all summer to reach my tuition goal for my first year; also plan on working during the school year to hopefully have enough for my first year. As of May, I have two in-half mouths to come up with my first year tuition, so anything that you can do to help me would be greatly appreciated!