ORU Rachel's Elementary Education

Hi, my name is Rachel Kaspereit and I believe the Lord is leading me into educating elementary students and have my GPA up to a 3.9 to earn scholarships. I am currently enrolled for my first year at ORU (Oral Roberts University) and have currently earned a little over half of my tuition in scholarships and plan on working all summer to reach my tuition goal for my first year; also plan on working during the school year to hopefully have enough for my first year. As of May, I have two in-half mouths to come up with my first year tuition, so anything that you can do to help me would be greatly appreciated!
Be strong in the lord, and in the power of his might.
