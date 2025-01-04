Campaign Image

RV For Homeless Marine

Goal:

 USD $2,000

Raised:

 USD $210

Campaign created by Jonathan Rindos

My friend Rick is a retired Marine in his 70s, living with his dog and best buddy Bear, living in his truck in Easton. I've been trying to help him for a while now but it is difficult finding him a place because he doesn't want to part with Bear (understandably). Rick asked me if I would create a fundraiser for him to help raise money in order to purchase a small motor home for him and his dog to live in so he can finally sleep in a bed again.

Any and all help would be much appreciated. I'm very transparent when raising funds for any cause, so any and all questions about this fundraiser are welcome. :)

Recent Donations
Show:
Lorena Rumrill
$ 20.00 USD
3 days ago

Lisa
$ 60.00 USD
6 days ago

Donated and praying!

Lorena Rumrill
$ 15.00 USD
6 days ago

Jimmy
$ 15.00 USD
6 days ago

Jon Rindos
$ 100.00 USD
10 days ago

May the God of Peace and His Son Jesus Christ always be with you, Rick. Love always, Jon.

