Human Trafficking Awareness Month

January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month.





I'm raising funds to purchase Human Kindness Kits from Lemongrass Spa so we can gift them to those in the Restoration Program in my Local Sex Trafficking Awareness Program.





These kits will provide personal care items to help heal bruises, comfort the skin with healthy ingredients and bring Hope to those who feel unwanted and injured in Human Trafficking.





$25 fully sponsors a kit, but every donation, no mater how big or small will be a huge blessing and 100% of it will go towards the kits.





For every 5 fully sponsored kits, 6 will be donated. PLUS for every kit fully sponsored, Lemongrass Spa donates $1 to prevention centers!



