Red Line Initiatives

Goal:

 USD $60,000

Raised:

 USD $13,902

Campaign created by Rebekah Ricks

Campaign funds will be received by RED LINE INITIATIVES, LLC

Red Line Initiatives

Help Us Bring Relief to Hurricane Helene Victims in North Carolina and Tennessee

The Red Line Initiative is partnering with nonprofit organizations across North Carolina to provide crucial assistance to those impacted by the devastation of Hurricane Helene. The storm has left Asheville, the surrounding areas, and parts of Tennessee in crisis, and we are stepping up to help.

Our team of volunteer Firefighters and Paramedics is on the frontlines, providing both medical care and rescue services to those in urgent need. These brave men and women are delivering life-saving medications and performing emergency medical interventions for people in the hardest-hit communities.


Despite the challenges, our Firefighters are using their own money and resources to fund these life-saving missions. They are highly trained in hazardous conditions, water rescues, flight medic operations, and are playing a critical role in assisting with the setup of a field hospital near an airstrip staging area. Our mobile units are completely self-sufficient, requiring no local electricity or water, enabling us to stay fully operational in any environment.


Currently, we are staged at the Transylvania Airport in Pisgah Forest, North Carolina, but we are actively moving through different communities, providing care, and assisting with helicopter operations to deliver medication and supplies to those in remote areas.

Our mission is clear: to save lives and bring relief to the people who need it most. But we cannot do it alone. We need your support to continue this vital work. Every donation will go directly toward covering the costs of medical supplies, transportation, and essential resources.

Please consider donating to help us continue bringing hope and healing to those affected by this disaster. Together, we can make a difference.

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
21 days ago

Please ensure this donation goes to those suffering from Helene in North Carolina. Thank you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

May God keep you safe

Liz
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Stay strong and faithful.

Barbara Peters
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

For those who there on the ground helping, thank you! God bless you all!

Hairgypsy
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for my fellow Tennessee family's.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for all affected by this horrific destruction. May God give them peace, clarity, and the resources needed to heal and recover.

Anonymous Giver
$ 350.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying that the Lord moves in beautiful and amazing ways to assist every person affected by this tragedy

Demareeh
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Help East Tennessee

Juleen Jackson
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Our heartfelt prayers go out to all affected.

Anonymous Giver
$ 434.00 USD
1 month ago

Please People we need to help out with this cause. May some go to TN too. God touch peoples’ hearts.

Kathleen Flaherty
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

May God give all of you comfort and strength as you face each challenging day. Just know that we care and pray for new beginnings and renewed hope. May his light shine and heal our land. Amen

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Please use for the ones most needful.

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for Gods hand to be upon all those in need.

Anonymous Giver
$ 99.00 USD
2 months ago

Prayers to my fellow citizens.

Rhonda E
$ 750.00 USD
2 months ago

God Bless your efforts to help the people effected by this Disaster.

Deborah Christian
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

I saw you on SBG last night. Thank you for your commitment to those who need help. You and your team are amazing. God bless you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

I saw your interview on RAV and am horrified by the conditions these good people are living in. Thank you for letting us know what is really going on and thank you for helping these people in need.

Updates

Update #1

October 6th, 2024

Update Update #1 Image

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo