Red Line Initiatives

Goal:
USD $60,000
Raised:
USD $13,902
Help Us Bring Relief to Hurricane Helene Victims in North Carolina and Tennessee
The Red Line Initiative is partnering with nonprofit organizations across North Carolina to provide crucial assistance to those impacted by the devastation of Hurricane Helene. The storm has left Asheville, the surrounding areas, and parts of Tennessee in crisis, and we are stepping up to help.
Our team of volunteer Firefighters and Paramedics is on the frontlines, providing both medical care and rescue services to those in urgent need. These brave men and women are delivering life-saving medications and performing emergency medical interventions for people in the hardest-hit communities.
Despite the challenges, our Firefighters are using their own money and resources to fund these life-saving missions. They are highly trained in hazardous conditions, water rescues, flight medic operations, and are playing a critical role in assisting with the setup of a field hospital near an airstrip staging area. Our mobile units are completely self-sufficient, requiring no local electricity or water, enabling us to stay fully operational in any environment.
Currently, we are staged at the Transylvania Airport in Pisgah Forest, North Carolina, but we are actively moving through different communities, providing care, and assisting with helicopter operations to deliver medication and supplies to those in remote areas.
Our mission is clear: to save lives and bring relief to the people who need it most. But we cannot do it alone. We need your support to continue this vital work. Every donation will go directly toward covering the costs of medical supplies, transportation, and essential resources.
Please consider donating to help us continue bringing hope and healing to those affected by this disaster. Together, we can make a difference.
Please ensure this donation goes to those suffering from Helene in North Carolina. Thank you.
May God keep you safe
Stay strong and faithful.
For those who there on the ground helping, thank you! God bless you all!
Praying for my fellow Tennessee family's.
Praying for all affected by this horrific destruction. May God give them peace, clarity, and the resources needed to heal and recover.
Praying that the Lord moves in beautiful and amazing ways to assist every person affected by this tragedy
Help East Tennessee
Our heartfelt prayers go out to all affected.
Please People we need to help out with this cause. May some go to TN too. God touch peoples’ hearts.
May God give all of you comfort and strength as you face each challenging day. Just know that we care and pray for new beginnings and renewed hope. May his light shine and heal our land. Amen
Please use for the ones most needful.
Praying for Gods hand to be upon all those in need.
Prayers to my fellow citizens.
God Bless your efforts to help the people effected by this Disaster.
I saw you on SBG last night. Thank you for your commitment to those who need help. You and your team are amazing. God bless you.
I saw your interview on RAV and am horrified by the conditions these good people are living in. Thank you for letting us know what is really going on and thank you for helping these people in need.
October 6th, 2024
