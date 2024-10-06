Red Line Initiatives

Help Us Bring Relief to Hurricane Helene Victims in North Carolina and Tennessee

The Red Line Initiative is partnering with nonprofit organizations across North Carolina to provide crucial assistance to those impacted by the devastation of Hurricane Helene. The storm has left Asheville, the surrounding areas, and parts of Tennessee in crisis, and we are stepping up to help.



Our team of volunteer Firefighters and Paramedics is on the frontlines, providing both medical care and rescue services to those in urgent need. These brave men and women are delivering life-saving medications and performing emergency medical interventions for people in the hardest-hit communities.







Despite the challenges, our Firefighters are using their own money and resources to fund these life-saving missions. They are highly trained in hazardous conditions, water rescues, flight medic operations, and are playing a critical role in assisting with the setup of a field hospital near an airstrip staging area. Our mobile units are completely self-sufficient, requiring no local electricity or water, enabling us to stay fully operational in any environment.





Currently, we are staged at the Transylvania Airport in Pisgah Forest, North Carolina, but we are actively moving through different communities, providing care, and assisting with helicopter operations to deliver medication and supplies to those in remote areas.

Our mission is clear: to save lives and bring relief to the people who need it most. But we cannot do it alone. We need your support to continue this vital work. Every donation will go directly toward covering the costs of medical supplies, transportation, and essential resources.

Please consider donating to help us continue bringing hope and healing to those affected by this disaster. Together, we can make a difference.