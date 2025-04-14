Pastor Will's 70th Birthday RISE UP Fundraiser

🎉 Honoring 70 Years — Raising Up the Next Generation

This year, we’re celebrating Pastor Will Markham’s 70th birthday — and what better way to honor a life of faithful ministry than by investing in the future of the church he loves so deeply?

At Revival Center Cadillac, Pastor Will has spent decades pouring into people of all ages with unwavering love, bold faith, and a heart for revival. Now, we have the opportunity to celebrate his legacy in a way that will keep giving for generations to come.

🎈 A Birthday with a Bigger Purpose

For Pastor Will’s 70th birthday on May 2nd, we’re launching a special birthday fundraiser to benefit one of the most exciting projects God has placed on our hearts — the RISE UP Student Ministry Wing.

This new wing will serve children and students from Nursery through 12th Grade, providing age-appropriate, Christ-centered spaces for worship, learning, and connection. It will also include dedicated areas designed to minister to autistic children and their families, making it a place where every child can feel safe, loved, and included.

Our long-term goal is to raise $250,000 to fully fund and complete the project. But right now, we’re starting with a faith-filled first step — raising $5,000 through this birthday fundraiser.

❤️ Why It Matters

We believe that every child matters — from the littlest nursery infant to the soon-to-be graduates navigating their final teenage years. The RISE UP wing will be a space of:

Nurturing care for infants and toddlers

Hands-on learning and fun for preschool and elementary students

Powerful discipleship and mentoring for middle and high school students

Specialized sensory-friendly spaces to support autistic children and bring peace to families navigating unique challenges

All of it, rooted in the love of Jesus and a commitment to see this generation RISE UP in faith.

🙌 How You Can Help

We invite you to join us in honoring Pastor Will and blessing the next generation by giving whatever you can — whether that’s $100 in celebration of his 70 years, $250 toward the $250,000 vision, or even $700 in honor of his 70th birthday.

Together, we can build a space where kids and teens are known, loved, and equipped to rise up and walk boldly into God’s calling for their lives.

Let’s give generously. Let’s celebrate legacy. Let’s RISE UP.

“But those who trust in the Lord will find new strength. They will soar high on wings like eagles…” – Isaiah 40:31