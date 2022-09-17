Campaign Image

Robert Gonzales Ministries Int.

Raised:

 USD $6,743

Campaign created by Rgmi

Campaign funds will be received by RGMI INC

Robert Gonzales Ministries Int.

A world wide ministries that is making disciples and training leaders. Touching lives of all ages and seeing them fulfill their God given desire. As well preaching the uncompromising Word of God.

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
13 days ago

RGMI TITHES for December 2024

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
1 month ago

RGMI Tithes

Abel Linda Olivares
$ 180.00 USD
1 month ago

RGMI Tithes

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

RGMI Tithes

Anonymous Giver
$ 278.00 USD
3 months ago

RGMI Tithes

Anonymous Giver
$ 215.00 USD
4 months ago

RGMI Tithes

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 635.00 USD
5 months ago

RGMI Tithes

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 180.00 USD
6 months ago

RGMI Tithes

Clifford McNew
$ 30.00 USD
6 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 180.00 USD
6 months ago

RGMI Tithes

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
7 months ago

RGMI Tithes

Clifford McNew
$ 30.00 USD
7 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 215.00 USD
7 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 110.00 USD
8 months ago

RGMI Tithes

Clifford McNew
$ 50.00 USD
8 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 68.00 USD
8 months ago

RGMI Tithes

Anonymous Giver
$ 112.00 USD
8 months ago

RGMI Tithes

Clifford McNew
$ 30.00 USD
9 months ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo