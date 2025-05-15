Campaign Image

REBUILD THE BARN AT BELLA ACRES FARM AND SANCTUARY

Goal:

 USD $45,000

Raised:

 USD $625

Campaign created by Friends of Bella Acres Farm

Campaign funds will be received by Jason Miller

Meet Jason Miller. He is a longtime local resident of Walden, NY and owns the magical Bella Acres Farm and Sanctuary a 501(c)(3) non profit organization. Jason is a legally blind veteran who has dedicated his life to the care and feeding of hundreds of animals including goats, pigs, dogs(60!), horses, alpacas, bunnies, cats, sheep, ducks, geese, chickens and more. Most are rescues from local farms or shelters. Jason spends every waking minute tending and feeding his ever growing flock and often takes 30K steps each day! He has spent most of his savings and survives from donations and the kindness of local churches. It costs 1600 a week to feed all those mouths!

In February, his barn burned to the ground and his harrowing story of running into the burning structure to save lambs, bunnies and horses is incredible. He lost five chickens and the barn to that fire, and he has to rebuild before the winter comes. He has received a donation to get the project rolling and just needs to raise the rest in the next few months. 

He has been through a lot including an unprovoked physical assault that further worsened his eyesight, and was wrongfully accused of animal abuse by a neighbor who was annoyed by his barking dogs. The reporter that covered the story is preparing to do a follow up and explain that it was all a misunderstanding and hopefully promote this fundraiser. He has the backing of the local SPCA and is truly one of the most genuine and kind people I have ever met.


Recent Donations
Show:
Fitfoodnj
$ 40.00 USD
9 days ago

Alexis
$ 25.00 USD
9 days ago

Rachel Cappiello
$ 100.00 USD
10 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
13 days ago

Stephanie Forbes
$ 5.00 USD
16 days ago

all the best

Julie Zelman
$ 100.00 USD
21 days ago

Lelly l
$ 55.00 USD
21 days ago

I have been there and especially love Mr Timmy the large pig

Updates

WE'VE GOT A LIVE ONE!!

June 25th, 2025

Just yesterday a donor gave 20,000 to start the rebuild. We are thrilled to have 84 Lumber provide the materials AT COST so Jason can start laying the foundation for his new barn. 

