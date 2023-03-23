Flat Tops Rodeo Bible Camp Registration

Campaign funds will be received by Flat Tops Rodeo Bible Camp
Flat Tops Cowboy Church's Rodeo Bible Camp is in it's 23rd year.
It's a Christian sports camp for cowgirls and cowboys!
It's an opportunity to learn specific rodeo skills or improve skill levels with experienced rodeo cowgirls and cowboys.
It's a time of learning and experiencing the love of Jesus Christ through the teaching and sharing of His word.
It's a time packed full of fun with games and music.
It's a place to develop new friendships with other cowgirls and cowboys and with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Costs
Early Bird Registration: April 1 - April 30
Cost: $150
Regular Registration: Starting May 1
Cost: $175
Family Rate
Cost: $175 for the first child
$150 for the second child
$125 for the third child
All campers will be charged a $50 non-refundable deposit upon registering for camp.
Horse Event Participants:
For those in horse events you must bring your own horse, feed, tack, and equipment. Only one horse per camper. In addition to registration fees, horse event participants will be charged a $50 REFUNDABLE deposit for stall cleaning.
