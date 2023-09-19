RAVENS HIT AND RUN HELP

after being visited by the f.B.I every other day for three consecutive days to come out and talk to them about my rants on social media against Alejandro Mayorkas, they wanted to know my plans, and if i was going to Washington anytime soon or if I had Plans to attack the border official, I refused to open my door, they were quite persistent in me coming out because they had no warrant when asked. I told them to get off my property and that I was not going to say anything to them about four days later. I was riding my bike up to the store, A CAR CAME OUT OF NOWHERE AT THE TOP OF MY STREET. It was a car nobody has seen since the 60's a blacked-out old buick boat, it was huge. copper colored, I was hit and thrown into one of Florida's biggest telephone polls we have down here, the ones with huge fins of teeth at the bottom,big bolts sheared of "for saftey" ..lol...my . I SUFFERED A FRACTURED WRIST, MY JAW, FRONT TOP TEETH AND PALATE HIT THE POLE AT FORCE FIRST, MY TOP GUM WAS PUSHED BACK AND CRACKED MY PALATE, ALL OF MY FRONT TEETH ARE GONE AND THE REMAINING EYE TEETH ARE DEAD AND WILL NEED TO BE REMOVED,WE THOUGHT THEY COULD BE ANCHORS FOR A BRIDGE, BUT THAT HOPE IS NOW GONE. the bills will come to just under 30k that includes travel to the specialist in miami and prescriptions. THIS IS WHERE I AM RIGHT NOW, THANK YOU FOR CONSIDERING US IN YOUR PRAYERS, WE NEED A BREAKTHROUGH....DONT WE ALL?

GOD BE WITH YOU AND

BLESS YOU ALL!

WE LOVE YOU

.. and pray for you and yours, Thank you!