RAVENS HIT AND RUN HELP

Goal:
USD $26,400
Raised:
USD $17,050
Campaign funds will be received by Rene Constantine
after being visited by the f.B.I every other day for three consecutive days to come out and talk to them about my rants on social media against Alejandro Mayorkas, they wanted to know my plans, and if i was going to Washington anytime soon or if I had Plans to attack the border official, I refused to open my door, they were quite persistent in me coming out because they had no warrant when asked. I told them to get off my property and that I was not going to say anything to them about four days later. I was riding my bike up to the store, A CAR CAME OUT OF NOWHERE AT THE TOP OF MY STREET. It was a car nobody has seen since the 60's a blacked-out old buick boat, it was huge. copper colored, I was hit and thrown into one of Florida's biggest telephone polls we have down here, the ones with huge fins of teeth at the bottom,big bolts sheared of "for saftey" ..lol...my . I SUFFERED A FRACTURED WRIST, MY JAW, FRONT TOP TEETH AND PALATE HIT THE POLE AT FORCE FIRST, MY TOP GUM WAS PUSHED BACK AND CRACKED MY PALATE, ALL OF MY FRONT TEETH ARE GONE AND THE REMAINING EYE TEETH ARE DEAD AND WILL NEED TO BE REMOVED,WE THOUGHT THEY COULD BE ANCHORS FOR A BRIDGE, BUT THAT HOPE IS NOW GONE. the bills will come to just under 30k that includes travel to the specialist in miami and prescriptions. THIS IS WHERE I AM RIGHT NOW, THANK YOU FOR CONSIDERING US IN YOUR PRAYERS, WE NEED A BREAKTHROUGH....DONT WE ALL?
GOD BE WITH YOU AND
BLESS YOU ALL!
WE LOVE YOU
.. and pray for you and yours, Thank you!
Praying for your restoration in body and spirit, Raven.
Sending Prayers to you Patriot - God Speed, God Bless - God Wins!
May the good Lord bless you and keep you, and the surgery(ies) be successful. You're an awesome lady and I am sorry this happened!
Get Well Soon and Merry Christmas!
God bless you, Raven.
Godspeed Sis. My donation is in Balder's name...and his return.
God Bless and be well. I enjoy your posts. Thanks.
I hope this helps. I know it's small due to all lost work since 2020 I pray they can repair the damage to your lovely face.
God bless you, dear. KevinHarris1488
Will yry to get more out to you. I'm barely making it right now too. Praying for you
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.