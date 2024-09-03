Help me keep my home! 🙏🏻

Goal:
USD $2,000
Raised:
USD $706
Hello friends.
My name is Jesse Laplante aka @QPhenomAnon on X and Truth Social and Jesse Laplante on Facebook.
I'm a fully disabled young man who has run into some trouble. While awaiting my disability approval my roommate claimed he hasn't been paid since last month, which has now put me within inches of being homeless.
I have no family or friends to stay with or help me in anyway. I'm completely on my own. As much as I hate asking others for this kind of help, I have no other choice. I can't be on the street and lose all my belongings just in time for winter.
If you could find it in your heart to help out this God loving Patriot in his time of need it would mean more than you know.
Thank you all,
Sincerely
Jesse Laplante
May God bless you abundantly!🙏♥️
Anything for a friend
God bless brother and good luck! God will open doors as doors close on you,
I know you don't want me donating because of my own financial situation, but I have always been a survivor. No need to worry about me. I love you, brother. As God will never forsake you, neither will I.
🙏🏻
There are different kinds of gifts, but the same Spirit distributes them. 1 Corinthians 12:4 Lord help us to bless Jessie as you have blessed us. Please lift this burden from him so the light of Your grace can be seen in all of his work. 🙏
I know it’s not much brother but wanted to make sure I kept to my word. Prayers are with you!
Hope things get better. I have definitely been there. Keep your head up!
I pray your situation turns around.
It’s what we do!
"God bless you, Milky! Thank you so very much 🙏🏻" By Jesse Laplante
Hope this helps.
"Absolutely! Every cent helps! Thank you so very much, my friend. It took my almost a day to find out how to reply, 😂. I won't forget this!" By Jesse Laplante
May the Lord be with you, brother. I pray that you receive all that you are entitled to and mostly, all the blessings that God has in store for you. You are a true friend and Patriot. Where We Go One We Go All
"Allen, I love you brother - but you shouldn't have. I think I'm gonna change my info to say if you are in a bad situation not to give. Won't be forgot" By Jesse Laplante
Praying for God to supply all your needs.
"God bless you, Anon. ThanQ with all my heart." By Jesse Laplante
May God open up his storehouses of blessings upon you.
"Thank you so much. God bless you, Anon. #WWG1WGA" By Jesse Laplante
My prayers and thoughts are with you.
"And mine are with you! God bless and thank you so much!" By Jesse Laplante
May God help you in this difficult time dear brother Lydia
"Thank you again, Lydia. I hope you could afford this. You are an amazing friend and patriot. God bless you." By Jesse Laplante
