Help me keep my home! 🙏🏻

Hello friends.

My name is Jesse Laplante aka @QPhenomAnon on X and Truth Social and Jesse Laplante on Facebook.

I'm a fully disabled young man who has run into some trouble. While awaiting my disability approval my roommate claimed he hasn't been paid since last month, which has now put me within inches of being homeless.

I have no family or friends to stay with or help me in anyway. I'm completely on my own. As much as I hate asking others for this kind of help, I have no other choice. I can't be on the street and lose all my belongings just in time for winter.

If you could find it in your heart to help out this God loving Patriot in his time of need it would mean more than you know.

Thank you all,

Sincerely

Jesse Laplante